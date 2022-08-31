Lindsay Bruce: Here’s why I’m uncovering the stories of Aberdeen’s memorial benches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Lindsay Bruce: Here’s why I’m uncovering the stories of Aberdeen’s memorial benches

By Lindsay Bruce
August 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Lindsay Bruce with her dog Barley at the spot where she first became curious about the stories behind Aberdeen's many memorial benches (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Lindsay Bruce with her dog Barley at the spot where she first became curious about the stories behind Aberdeen's many memorial benches (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

I can’t be alone in being curious about the people behind the name plaques on the many memorial benches situated around Aberdeen and beyond.

For me, a quest to uncover these life stories of loss and love began last summer, when I first moved to the city.

I was walking my dog by the River Don when I became curiously moved by one very ordinary, isolated bench, carrying the words “Billy and Dos Catto – together again 2006”.

The bench itself has seen better days. Located in a spot popular with young people and wild swimmers, it now bears graffiti as well as a cherished plaque.

But, the beautiful location had me imagining a couple, perhaps sitting holding hands, watching seals swimming by, or paddleboarders making the most of the calm waters. Could they have lived one of life’s great love stories? Did they meet there as teenagers, then spend their retirement in the same place?

Perhaps the ordinary bench represented lives much less so.

How the quest began

I then began searching online, trying to find out about these two people. One blog suggested Billy and Dos Catto were a couple, now reunited in heaven. Another surmised it was two brothers.

A bench near Balgownie Bridge in memory of Billy and Dos Catto (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

As the months went on, I found myself researching the names carried on dozens of these seats – some on the Beach Esplanade, some in parks and school yards.

I’ve been able to tell stories of teenagers who lost their lives in tragic accidents, understanding that it matters not that these horrific events occurred many years ago – they represent stories of lives lived. And, if a live was lived, a life was loved; worth just as much now as ever it was.

It was my honour to tell the story of the Bremners, a beautiful Aberdeen couple who have a bench in their memory on the Esplanade, where they took the kids, rain, hail or shine.

A place to remember romance

I also uncovered the romantic story behind Alan Collie Singer’s bench.

Born on May 14, 1950, his parents were Norman Collie Wilkins Singer, a Co-op grocer, and his wife, Isabella Cameron Singer.

He attended Broomhill, then Ruthrieston School, and was in the Boys’ Brigade before becoming a salesman. He later worked for First Bus for 25 years, before Parkinson’s disease meant he had to retire.

Aberdeen Esplanade bench, there to remember Alan Collie Singer (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

However, it’s is bench’s location that melted my heart. The spot is situated just above the rocks where Alan proposed to his future wife.

Who doesn’t want to hear that story? What a tonic for the cynical, discontented and wintry days ahead.

What did these lives entail?

I actually don’t remember a time when I wasn’t curious about the stories behind the names etched on memorial benches.

I remained curious about what each of these names, dotted across every village, town and city in Scotland, represented

As a little girl, I would ask my Papa to tell me about “Jack Gordon” or “Ina Steele”, or whoever’s name we would cover up by sitting on their special seat.

Tall tales would follow. “Oh Jack Gordon. He invented cheese and onion crisps,” he’d say, and, of course, I would believe every word.

Ron Morrison’s bench next to the Don, where Lindsay and Barley like to sit on their walk (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

As I got older, however, I remained curious about what each of these names, dotted across every village, town and city in Scotland, represented. It’s probably why I jumped at the chance to become The Press and Journal’s obituary writer, too.

On the same river walk where I first encountered the Cattos’ special place sits another seat, this time dedicated to Ronnie Morrison.

The inscription on one of the memorial benches by the Don near Balgownie Bridge (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

I’ve dreamed up an amazing life for Ronnie, whose inscription gives away that he was both a proud “Aberdeen Loon”, as well as a “Stornoway Cove”.

I have an affinity with him, actually, despite his real story being as yet unknown to me.

Just like Ron, Aberdeen is my home, too, though a piece of me lies somewhere else. I wonder if I’ll be eulogised as someone greatly missed, like he is? I wonder what this Lewis man’s life entailed?

Will you help me?

As my research continues, I hope to uncover more and more of these wonderful tales.

The closest I have come, personally, was finding my Papa’s old season ticket seat in the grounds of Fir Park stadium. I wept silently, remembering him sitting there in his very favourite place, watching the ‘Well.

The seat, once part of Fir Park Stadium, where Lindsay Bruce’s Papa, George Gould, sat for more than 50 years

But, I’d also love to bring the memories of Mary Ann and Arthur Fraser McKenzie back to life. Their names grace a seat near Footdee. Or Bunty Walls, a beloved great grandmother whose memorial sits in Victoria Park. Or the many, many others so greatly treasured that they have a lasting place in our city.

In truth, I miss my people. All the ones who have gone before. And I wish I’d had the foresight to place benches in their favourite places.

Grief is so difficult, and I understand the need to keep some of these precious stories private. However, if you’d like me to tell the story of a bench special to you, drop me a line at lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk – it would be my honour.

Lindsay Bruce is obituaries writer for The Press and Journal and Evening Express, as well as an author and speaker

