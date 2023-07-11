Obituary: From oil rigs to oil paints, Aberdeen artist Iain Carby, 81

Oilman-turned-artist, Iain Carby, has died aged 81.

The former owner and artist-in-residence of Aberdeen’s Carby Art Gallery was a graduate of Gray’s School of Art and was known for his distinctive Spanish landscapes and stylised red trees.

Shipyard bound

Iain William Carby was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, in December 1941.

He and his two younger brothers, Kenneth and Gordon, were raised by John and Elizabeth Carby, employed officers of the Salvation Army who later moved to Glasgow.

Iain attended Hutchesons’ Grammar School in the city’s south side and after school joined the John Brown shipyard as an apprentice draughtsman.

After he had served his time, Iain married Elizabeth Anne Clarkson and together they had three children: Andrew, Alison, and Stuart, now deceased.

New opportunities in Aberdeen

He found work with various oil companies at home and abroad, which included a spell in Brazil.

Iain’s first marriage broke up and eventually ended up working within the same industry in Aberdeen.

Building a new life in the Granite City, Iain met widow Margaret Cumming who worked for the Post Office.

The pair got married on April 27 1995 in Aberdeen registrar’s office and around the same time Iain embarked on a complete change of career.

Carby Art Gallery

He enrolled at Aberdeen College for a year then was accepted at Gray’s School of Art for the four-year BA in fine art, graduating in 2000.

By the time he left university he had already exhibited his work to critical acclaim.

“He kind of hit the ground running, eventually opening the Carby Art Gallery on Cotton Street, Aberdeen.

“Iain developed his own trademark style and became very successful,” said Margaret.

With repeat commissions of his brightly coloured north-east landscapes, and much-loved red trees and Spanish scenes, Iain became one of Scotland’s most sought-after artists.

Community involvement

In the early 2000s he won the David and June Gordon Memorial Trust RSA Art Prize and during his time in Aberdeen he also worked with pupils from Walker Road Primary School as part of an initiative organised by King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, who went along.

“Iain had lovely memories of having a blether with Prince Charles. Quentin Blake was there too.”

In November 2008 the Carby Art Gallery closed its doors and the couple moved to Ayrshire.

Enjoying holidays together two or three times a year, they especially loved warmer climes with Mauritius and the Caribbean being favourites.

Iain continued to work. Not even a stroke in 2014 hindered his progress and he was still receiving commissions for his work until well after his 80th birthday.

Latter months

When he wasn’t exhibiting at The Briggait in Glasgow, Iain and Margaret enjoyed time with their six grandchildren. Papa to some and grandad to others, Iain was dedicated to his family.

Following Covid, however, Iain’s health began to suffer.

“We actually thought he had long Covid,” said Margaret. “He was tired, had no energy but sadly the diagnosis was worse. At the end of last year we found out Iain actually had lung cancer.

“At the beginning of this year he was all set to begin treatment. A collapsed lung meant it couldn’t progress, however, so he just came home.”

Iain died peacefully at home on May 23.

According to his wishes, his body was donated to medical science so no formal funeral took place.

‘On holiday again?’

A retrospective studio exhibition of Iain’s work is to take place at his Glasgow studio home, The Briggait, on June 14.

Margaret said: “They’ve titled it On holiday again? which made me chuckle. He loved our times in the sun. It informed his art and so it’s the perfect name.”

The collection is curated by Margaret and can be viewed until July 31.