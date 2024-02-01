Aberdeen Air Commodore Reg Whittaker: Fun-loving family man and Falklands veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Air Commodore Reg Whittaker: Fun-loving family man and Falklands veteran

Made MBE in the 1960s, his wife and family were Reg's greatest prize.

By Lindsay Bruce
Reg Whittaker, much loved RAF veteran, dad and grandfather.

He fought in the Falklands, was made an MBE, and even organised the Queen’s Golden Jubilee garden party at Balmoral, but for the family of retired Air Commodore Reg Whittaker, being “the best dad and pop ever” is what they’ll miss the most.

A burgess of Aberdeen City and a man of faith, Reg passed away aged 90 earlier this month.

His children have since paid tribute to the “larger-than-life” man, known for his love of socialising and his devotion to wife Moyreen.

London lad

Reginald Whittaker was born on March 27 1933 in Stratford, London.

One of four children for Ivy and Robert Whittaker, who worked in the cotton trade, Reg arrived 10 years after his youngest brother.

A young Reg when he lived in England.

Evacuated to Wiltshire during the blitz, only to then experience doodlebugs overhead, Reg was no stranger to tragedy. At nine his brother Jimmy died and then aged 17 he lost his father. In between times he successfully passed his grammar school 11-Plus exam, the first of his family to do so.

Finding life, and love, in the RAF

On completing his education, Reg started working as a clerk for a solicitor. When National Service came calling, he joined the RAF but chose to stay on after serving his time. On being commissioned, his first tour was to Idris in Libya.

Making lifelong friends, watching and playing rugby, Reg found a camaraderie in the air force that would shape his life forever.

On returning to the UK Reg met a young Women’s RAF officer called Moyreen Grant, the daughter of an Aberdeen detective inspector. Joking that his red sports car and legendary charm were hard to resist, he and Moy would form the strongest of unions.

They married in Autumn of 1959 in King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen. In 1961 Reg was posted to New York. He sailed out first, followed by Moyreen who had to leave the WRAF on marrying.

The Whittakers on their wedding day.

The couple would go on to have three children, Gail, Adrienne and Scott.

Scott said: “The care and hospitality for which they would become synonymous coupled, I’m sure, with mum’s organisational skills, ensured dad returned to the UK, not only with a promotion but also an MBE.”

Ever supportive dad

After only a few postings abroad, he and his family travelled around the UK wherever he was sent next. Often within commuting distance to London, he developed a love of the Daily Telegraph crossword.

A committed father, wherever and whenever he could, Reg would make sure his children – and then later his grandchildren – knew how much he loved and supported them.

Reg and Moyreen Whittaker with their family.

Whether drawing smile-raising cartoons and posting them to Gail, Scott, and Adrienne at boarding school, or travelling hundreds of miles to hear one or two lines in a school play by his grandchildren, the Whittakers were never in any doubt that they came from a family with love and devotion at the centre.

Distinguished career

No less successful in his career, among his distinguished years of service Reg served as CSMO at Strike Command during the Falklands War. The logistical position he believed he had trained his whole life for, he was part of the team that supported Britain’s longest bombing raid, at Port Stanley.

“Which,” added Scott, “made challenges like refitting a transport plane with a caravan so Margaret Thatcher could visit the Falklands in comfort, seem easy.”

Reg shown on Remembrance Day where he was often responsible for laying the wreath in Aberdeen.

Reg retired from the air force in 1988 having reached the rank of air commodore.
Always someone who sought to be defined by how he was with people – and not just his rank – his final report paid tribute to his character.

It read: “The service in general, and the supply branch in particular, will soon be losing a man of quite exceptional loyalty, whose generosity and kindness is of matchless dimension.”

Air Commodore… and plumber

Reg and Moy moved from Harrogate to spend their retirement in Aberdeen where they already had a house. With a recent plumbing course under his belt, Reg set about turning what had been a student house into a family home.

Quickly making and rekindling friendships from over the years, Reg and Moy also satisfied their thirst for travel in retirement.

Reg and Moy Whittaker.

European trips to meet old RAF friends, with accompanying postcards sent home, kept them occupied while away but their time at home were no less busy.

Reg joined a luncheon club, enjoyed evenings playing cards, and the couple outworked their strong Christian faith in various Aberdeen churches.

Balmoral jubilee honour

In 2001 Reg readily accepted the honour of organising the Queen’s Golden Jubilee garden party. Over a year of planning ensued. To oversee the run-up to the Balmoral event Reg would regularly take his motorhome to the royal estate and sleep in the grounds, a feat captured in a BBC documentary.

Then invited to attend the event and to meet the Royal Family privately, it was a moment he cherished.

“It was one of his proudest moments,” added Scott, “that and becoming a Burgess of Aberdeen in 2009. Not a bad achievement for a Cockney!”

Heartfelt tributes

Underpinning every aspect of Reg’s life was his energetic devotion to his family.

At his funeral service in Gilcomston Church, his children and grandchildren shared tributes. Each one referenced a never-ending supply of hugs and encouragement.

Noting that he never lost his English accent, Gail spoke of a prayer Reg composed for the wedding of his grandchildren. Part of his “ongoing legacy,” she finished her tribute with the accolade, “he was the best dad ever”.

Reg Whittaker MBE and wife Moyreen.

Similarly, Adrienne recounted the instituted tradition of Friday presents. Reg would return home with sweets for each of his kids and a bar of chocolate for Moyreen.

It was also her privilege, she said, to have a shared faith with her father.

While Reg could captivate a crowd, even into his late 80s with his rendition of The one-eyed yellow idol to the north of Khatmandu, there were private, sacred moments, too.

“I was able to read the Bible to dad and pray with him,” said Adrienne, “on the last day I spent with him.”

‘A pop shaped hole’

In 2023 Reg’s health began to deteriorate. Never complaining, and still often in his trademark yellow jumper and socks, after a spell in Rosewell House, all he wanted was to return home to Moyreen.

The couple celebrated their 64th Wedding anniversary together in October. Sadly, on Sunday, January 7, Reg passed away peacefully at home.

Reg Whittaker with, from left, his daughter Gail, wife Moyreen, son Scott and daughter Adrienne.

He is survived by Moyreen, Gail, Adrienne and Scott, his sons and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Adrienne’s daughter Chloe also paid tribute to her pop.

She said: “He was the pop who if I said ‘what would happen if…’ he would always reply, ‘let’s go and find out’.

“There is a pop-shaped hole in all of our lives.”

