Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Tom Welsh: Joyful beacon and bonfire tradition started in north-east of Scotland

By Tom Welsh
August 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:34 am
The Platinum Jubilee Beacon ablaze at West Braes in Pittenweem, Fife (Photo: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson)
The Platinum Jubilee Beacon ablaze at West Braes in Pittenweem, Fife (Photo: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson)

Nowadays, we are told that jubilee beacons originated with the Spanish Armada, and ought to be fire baskets mounted on poles, but our present knowledge of the Armada beacons dates from research done in the 1930s.

In fact, the jubilee bonfires have their origins in Scotland.

There is a long tradition of lighting bonfires on hilltops to celebrate births of an heir, coming of age, and weddings on Scottish estates. The farming tenants would organise themselves to build bonfires and, often, there was competition between communities to build the biggest and the best.

For example, in February 1805, at the coming of age of the fourth Earl of Aberdeen (after his father died in 1801), 800 guests dined at Haddo House, near Methlick, 20 miles north of Aberdeen. Bonfires were raised on every hill and every farm on the estate, to show loyalty to the Earl and joy at the event.

The tenants danced to the sound of bagpipes until seven in the morning, no doubt also well-provided with whisky. At some point the dinner guests would have stepped outside to see the bonfires lit all around. The newspapers, while mainly concerned with the dinner speeches, always took note of the bonfires.

A picturesque Platinum Jubilee bonfire in Stonehaven. Photo by Archie Foundation

When Queen Victoria visited Scotland in 1842, fires were lit on hilltops for 20 to 30 miles in all directions around Edinburgh on August 31, while the royal fleet was moored in the Forth estuary.

These fires aroused a great deal of interest in the newspapers, and descriptions were relayed around the south of England. It inspired English estates to adopt the same mode of celebration.

Macaulay’s imagery caught people’s imagination

In 1856, it was decided to light a large bonfire on Worcestershire Beacon near Malvern, to find out how far away it could be seen. The idea was inspired by Lord Macaulay’s Armada poem, published in 1842, which described hilltop bonfires relaying the news of the invasion from Plymouth to Carlisle.

When it came to Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, a call went out to light bonfires on as many hilltops as possible around the kingdom

Macaulay’s poem was fanciful, as there would have been nothing gained from warning Carlisle of Spanish ships in the Channel, but the imagery caught people’s imagination.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, David Cameron, lights the beacon at Marischal College. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Networks of hilltop bonfires became a common feature of royal events, such as at the wedding of the Prince of Wales (the future Edward VII) in 1863, and the wedding of Princess Louise to the heir of the Duke of Argyll in 1871.

So, when it came to Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, a call went out to light bonfires on as many hilltops as possible around the kingdom. Malvern took the lead again, with Skiddaw being another important site.

Armada connection is a myth

Aberdeen responded with many large bonfires on high points all around. One of these, above Torry Hill farm, south-east of Aberdeen, where there is now an estate planned around circles, was the victim of sabotage. The bonfire had been constructed a week in advance, containing 43 tons of material, enclosed with a fence, and with a watchman on duty day and night.

Five days ahead of time, the guard was knocked unconscious, and the bonfire lit just after midnight, being well advanced by the time firefighters arrived. The bonfire was rebuilt by volunteers, nearly twice the size, using 80 tonnes of material and reaching 40 feet high and 99 feet in circumference. It was very successfully lit on June 21.

A crowd gathers to watch the lighting of a beacon at East Beach in Lossiemouth. Photo by David Mackay/DC Thomson

Baskets on posts are better for the environment, which is a sound reason for this approach taking over in modern times. But, the idea that the Armada beacons were the direct inspiration for the jubilee and coronation bonfires is a myth.

Moreover, the current propaganda says that the 1897 Diamond Jubilee was the first occasion for which they were lit. In truth, it is merely the first date on which they were organised from London.

Tom Welsh is a retired lecturer, who taught environmental science at Northampton University. His book, Hilltop Bonfires: Marking Royal Events, is a swansong to the bonfires

GALLERY: Beacons lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Aberdeen FC's open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014 (Photo: Richard Frew)
Rebecca Buchan: Dons legacy fills Aberdonians with pride - it's time to properly honour…
1
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
ShmuFM's new licence can host 20 different stations, and will offer a platform for local broadcasters to flourish (Photo: Andrei_Diachenko/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Digital radio multiplex licence will guarantee local communities a voice
0
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz pictured in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we're in danger of policing ourselves to death
1
The process of searching for a job has evolved, but it's easy to adapt (Photo: CC7/Shutterstock)
Helen Scott: Adaptability is key to getting a dream job - here's what else…
1
Hand pulling light switch and light bulb. (Photo: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Small actions will make a big difference during the energy crisis
1
Should we have to resort to pre-central heating tricks in order to stay warm during winter? (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Why should ordinary people have to improvise to stay alive in cold…
0
The Big Bounce has taken over Aberdeen (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Can we try making Union Street inflatable?
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured at the opening day of the 2022 Govanhill Festival in Glasgow (Photo: Andrew Cawley)
Euan McColm: Nobody has ignored Scotland more than Nicola Sturgeon
2
A disappointed cat looking for a moth playmate (Photo: vfchen/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A plague of moths cured me of my nostalgic notions
1

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…