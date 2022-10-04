Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Valerie Speirs: Aberdeen’s role in tissue bank will be key to future breast cancer breakthroughs

By Valerie Speirs
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 7:45 am
The Tissue Bank is allowing researchers to put breast cancer under the microscope like never before (Photo: David A Litman/Shutterstock)
The Tissue Bank is allowing researchers to put breast cancer under the microscope like never before (Photo: David A Litman/Shutterstock)

I have been fortunate enough to enjoy a 30-year-long career in cancer research.

I would absolutely say that my greatest achievement has been my involvement in setting up and running the Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank.

First established in 2010, we opened the Tissue Bank up to researchers in 2012. Our primary objective was to give researchers access to breast tissue samples from breast cancer patients with a view to improving the pace and accuracy of cancer research.

Since its inception, the Tissue Bank has done just that, vastly accelerating our progress towards faster diagnosis and better cancer treatments.

Today, it sits across four dedicated sites, including the Aberdeen Cancer Centre at the University of Aberdeen – currently the only Scottish centre involved with the Tissue Bank.

It was a massive undertaking to bring the project together, and it gives me enormous satisfaction and a real sense of pride to be involved in establishing this alongside my colleagues and, more so, to see it flourish today.

Helping researchers around the world

The idea to establish a breast cancer tissue bank first came about during a meeting in November 2006. I, along with 56 of the UK’s most influential breast cancer experts, identified the key gaps and priorities in breast cancer research. We wanted to pinpoint what we could do that would have the greatest impact on improving the lives of people with breast cancer.

We all agreed that the most significant barrier to accelerating progress was a shortage of high-quality breast cancer tissue. From this discussion, our Tissue Bank was born.

I was immensely proud to oversee the launch and facilitate the delivery of tissue samples donated by people with breast cancer to the research community.

Over the last 10 years, the team has worked hard to keep up with the latest advancements in science, to make sure the Tissue Bank can keep up with ever-changing demand.

Together with sites in London, Norwich and Sheffield, the University of Aberdeen has contributed to the Tissue Bank by collecting samples from breast cancer patients who present to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, bringing the total collection to 126,000 samples.

It brings me immense pride when I see how the Tissue Bank has contributed to some key insights into breast cancer

Researchers from across the globe can apply to access samples, and the Tissue Bank has supported research teams in 12 countries: the UK, Taiwan, USA, Italy, Finland, Sweden, South Korea, Portugal, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

Everyone involved with the Tissue Bank is an active researcher, so we know and understand the research landscape. This means we have been able to adapt and evolve over the last 10 years to meet the need of researchers, and we will continue to do this to make outcomes for breast cancer patients the very best they can be.

Patients who donate tissue make change possible

It brings me immense pride when I see how the Tissue Bank has contributed to some key insights into breast cancer. For example, scientists from Queen Mary University of London and the Francis Crick Institute used samples from the Tissue Bank to identify a treatment that may reduce the risk of people developing breast cancer linked with obesity.

Samples from the Tissue Bank have also contributed to research at the University of York, which found a protein on cancer cells that may help breast cancer spread around the body. This discovery could eventually lead to a diagnostic tool for breast cancer.

Researchers at the Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London used cells donated to the Tissue Bank to recreate a structure closely resembling breast ducts in their laboratory. The scientists are now using this 3D model to study an early form of breast cancer.

Fundamentally, however, whilst I am tremendously proud of the whole Tissue Bank team in bringing this idea to fruition, none of our achievements would have been possible without the thousands of cancer patients who donated their tissue, and for that I would like to express my deepest gratitude.

The initiative is also generously supported by funding from the Asda Tickled Pink charity, and the Garfield Weston Foundation. I would also like to acknowledge the past support of charity Walk the Walk, a founding partner of the Tissue Bank.

Moving forward, as the number and diversity of projects the Tissue Bank supports continues to grow, I am confident that at least one of these will provide a new breakthrough for the women and men all over the world who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

  • To help Breast Cancer Now continue its vital work through projects like the Tissue Bank, please visit breastcancernow.org/donate

Professor Valerie Speirs is chair of molecular oncology at the University of Aberdeen, and co-principal investigator of the Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Children can form strong bonds with pets, but they can also cause harm (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Nurturing empathy and compassion in children can lower chances of animal cruelty
A town hall wedding followed by photos in the forest made for a dreamy day (Photo: Shunevych Serhii/Shutterstock)
SJ Molver: The best day of my life was planned on a strict budget
2
A best friend for life will swap shoes with you to keep the dancing going (Photo: soul kitchen/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: I'm celebrating 20 years of best friendship like a wedding anniversary
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry
Small, local farms are struggling without abattoirs set up to cater to their needs (Photo: WhiteYura/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Local abattoirs are key to keeping the food chain going
Journalist and presenter, the late Bill Turnbull, pictured in 2016, prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis (Photo: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Larry the Downing Street cat isn't the only person in a huff with Liz Truss at the moment (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Sometimes it pays to bunk your money in your biscuit tin
Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner share a joke at the party's conference (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Starmer refusing a deal with Sturgeon would cause a huge SNP headache
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97
Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died aged…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks