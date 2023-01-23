Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn’t like a glossy magazine – but I wouldn’t give it up

By Catriona Thomson
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 9:24 am
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)

In reality, living the country life dream has its ups and downs, writes Catriona Thomson, but it brings a great sense of camaraderie.

Before I moved to the country, I used to read glossy magazines, extolling the virtues of rural life. Somehow, I’d completely forgotten how much I hated living in the middle of nowhere as a teenager.

As a town dweller, I would flick, green-eyed, through pages of Aga-filled kitchens, selling the country life dream.

The second my partner and I grew tired of living in a city, we both rushed to search for a little cottage – someplace that we could call our very own “home sweet home”.

We found it, eventually, hidden down a bumpy, unmade track; our hearts entirely stolen by its stone-built charm. Twenty-three years later, I still love living here, but the shine has definitely worn off.

The roadway is almost impassable due to enormous potholes which are too expensive to fix. When winter arrives, we are the first to get snowed in, and ours is the last place where the ice finally melts.

When it is frozen, our track surface turns to glass, which means we have to park at the top and tramp up and down. Not fun when the children were smaller and I had the school run, or shopping to carry.

My main bugbear, though, is that, no matter the season, it is always muddy.

Countryside camaraderie

I used to have a posh wardrobe of clothes for town visits, but, now, any residual fashion style has long since vanished. I’m usually found swaddled in a blanket, hugging a hot water bottle and wearing a hat. Our cottage is expensive to heat.

There are other, practical things, like poor phone reception, inadequate internet service, and scant public transport. I have finally accepted that we will always be last on the delivery driver’s round. That is, if they can find us at all.

View of Sligachan, Isle of Skye
Would you trade phone reception for stunning views? Image: Rusana Krasteva/Shutterstock

On the plus side, the views are stunning, when the hills are not shrouded in low clouds or fog. I love being surrounded by nature, listening to the owls hooting at night, or watching the bats’ aeronautical display. But, I could happily live without the mice noisily scratching in our walls.

The fresh country air normally smells heavenly, until the farmer spreads muck or the septic tank gets emptied.

The best part for me is that low light pollution means we are often treated to a wonderful, clear, star-filled sky

There is a real sense of camaraderie for us country dwellers. Our neighbours will gladly collect a parcel, or come to our rescue if we need to borrow something, or offer a lift when the car is in the garage.

However, the best part for me is that low light pollution means we are often treated to a wonderful, clear, star-filled sky. Deep down, despite all the irritations and annoyances, I still love living here.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack promised that the UK Government is firmly behind the north-east of Scotland (Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Erikka Askeland: Backing the north-east is an electoral nightmare - and Alister Jack knows…
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances
Baxters is one of the many Scottish companies successfully selling produce around the world. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Scotland punches well above its weight for iconic global brands
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Karen's Diner is coming to Aberdeen Picture shows; Diners. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The Flying Pigs: Paying good money to be angry and frustrated - Karen's Diner…
The stage is set for an almighty row between the Scottish and UK Governments over the new gender recognition law (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: You might not like it, but semantics are the key to gender…
Two men made up as clowns attend a demonstration against the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Image: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber.
What a week: No time to clown around as wealth divide widens
The death of his wife Seuna changed everything for Gordon and their daughters
Gordon Walker: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
Evan Adamson, Instant Neighbour's community connector, with volunteer Douglas McDonagh at the Aberdeen foodbank in 2019. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Readers' letters: People abusing foodbanks, Aberdeen City Orchestra Youth Ensemble and the Great Horse…
Transgender people and their supporters demonstrate outside Downing Street (Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: 'Othering' makes some think gender recognition reform is a threat
Surprise deliveries get frustrating after a while (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: The fun never stops when nobody can get your address right

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented