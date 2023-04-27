Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end child abuse

An estimated half a million children suffer abuse in the UK every year, and we must take a stand together.

Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
By Caroline Renton

We estimate that half a million children suffer abuse in the UK every year, which equates to about seven children in a classroom experiencing abuse before they turn 18.

The NSPCC believes this must end, and that we all need to work together to protect children.

Teachers are often on the frontline of keeping our children safe. Sadly, though, research we carried out recently with teaching union NASUWT shows that this task is becoming increasingly challenging.

Our survey, which was carried out with 8,329 teachers from across the UK including Scotland, revealed that 93% had seen an increase in the number of safeguarding referrals made within their school over the past year, while 97% said their school had seen an increase in safeguarding concerns as normal school life returned, following pandemic closures.

In Scotland, the number of children referred to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration by the education sector increased by 84% between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, from 434 (when most children were away from school because of Covid measures in place) to 800.

These figures are clearly worrying because they represent an increase in safeguarding referrals relating to – among other things – neglect, emotional and physical harm, and the sexual abuse of children.

The NSPCC has worked with educators for many years, including visiting primary schools with our “Speak out Stay safe” assemblies and workshops, and launching a new resource for teachers called Talk Relationships. We know the vital role schools play in keeping children safe, and how important it is that everyone connected with education understands how to recognise and respond to concerns, whether they happen in the classroom, corridor or community.

But the network of support for children shouldn’t end at the school gates. We can all play a part in keeping children safe, and that’s where our flagship awareness and fundraising day comes into play.

Get involved with Childhood Day

The NSPCC’s Childhood Day, which takes place on June 9 this year, is a great way for members of the public to play their part in helping to protect children in Scotland. You can support it by volunteering at an event in your local community, or by donating.

This year, we have also launched a new, fun way to fundraise, with the Childhood Day Mile. You can walk it, wheel it or space hopper it: all funds will go towards the NSPCC’s work to protect children.

Our Childhood Day partners, Lidl GB and Sky Cares, are also holding activities across the UK to raise funds. For more information, visit our website.

We would urge anyone with concerns about a child to contact the NSPCC helpline and speak to one of our professionals. Call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk, or fill in the online form on our website.

Caroline Renton is NSPCC Scotland’s supporter fundraising manager

