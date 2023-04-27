Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney councillors have given planning permission for a new free-standing ATM and public phone in the centre of Stromness.

The town, which is the second biggest in the county, currently only has one cash machine and no bank branches.

A planning application for the proposed kiosk went to the council’s planning committee this morning. Councillors were quick to back the application.

The kiosk will replace the two phone boxes at 5 Victoria Street, at the bottom of Bank Lane.

The application came on behalf of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Councillors were told the new 24-hour ATM would be located within the conservation area, will have minimal decals, and mostly be a shade of blue matching the colour of the street name signs in the town.

Stromness lost its branch of the Bank of Scotland in August last year, with the associated ATM also going.

This left only the cash machine at the local Co-op. However, it was remarked that this has often been out of service.

As a result, there has been public demand for a second ATM in the town.

There was, however, one objection to the application. This was from Katherine Kemp of Wishart’s Hardware shop – which the new ATM would be right outside of.

Objection from shop next to site of proposed new Stromness ATM

She raised concerns about the kiosk’s impact on the commercial property, a loss of parking, and a negative impact on the conservation area.

However, the council’s planning department recommended that permission be granted.

The council’s planning manager Jamie Macvie said the kiosk would only be around 40cm close to the shop than the phone booths currently in place.

Councillors Mellissa Thomson asked about the risk of the street being blocked when the new ATM is being refilled.

Donald Wilson the council’s roads authority officer answered. He said, in his experience, the refilling of ATMs “takes minutes” and there is also parking nearby.

Councillor Lindsay Hall said the new ATM is a “much-needed” facility in Stromness, following the closure of the banks.

He said: “The only other ATM is in the Co-op which is a considerable walking distance for people living in the centre of town, particularly for older folk

He added that the current public telephones are a “little-used facility.”

As for the issue of the new ATM being in the conservation area, he said: “Wherever you site this ATM in the middle of Stromness, it’s in the middle of a conservation area.

“You have that problem wherever you put it.”

Planning permission was granted unanimously.