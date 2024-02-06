‘Shock, anger and overwhelming sadness’: How Elgin has come together following tragic bus station death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Shock, anger and overwhelming sadness’: How Elgin has come together following tragic bus station death

There has been an outpouring of emotions since Keith Rollinson died while on-shift on Friday evening.

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
Flowers completely cover a bench at Elgin bus station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

“Rest in peace. From Chris, a regular bus passenger.”

In among the sea of flowers and tributes spilling over from a bench at Elgin bus station, it was the one that struck a chord with me the most.

It was touching, it felt like it spoke for everyone – but most striking of all was its simplicity.

Words fail to convey the overwhelming shock and sadness there has been since everyone woke on Saturday morning to the news of Keith Rollinson’s death.

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
The community has shown solidarity with drivers after the death at Elgin bus station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Last week it seemed incomprehensible that a bus driver would die while doing his job.

There’s a numbness, a numbness that will take some time to go away.

And Chris’s lack of words on his tribute seems to acknowledge the fact that right now nobody seems to know what to say, despite the palpable shock, anger and overwhelming sadness.

Inconceivable that growing worries at Elgin bus station could lead to tragedy

It’s fair to say there have been growing worries about anti-social behaviour at Elgin bus station for at least the last two years.

Not just from Stagecoach, but from the police, town centre businesses and local representatives.

I don’t think anyone ever thought it could lead to the death of a bus driver, who was just doing his job like any of his colleagues could have been.

It’s important to stress that police say they were called to the bus station following reports of an assault, the circumstances of which will be examined as part of the legal process.

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
Passengers wait for buses next to the growing number of flowers. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Regardless, the fact is a loving family member and popular co-worker hasn’t returned home from work.

In this part of the world we often console ourselves that things like this only ever happen elsewhere, not in the north-east and certainly not in Elgin.

The truth remains that they are still incredibly rare, and while remembering Keith and addressing any issues that led to his death, we must not let one incident tarnish the reputation of our area.

Life goes on. Today buses driven by Keith’s colleagues continue to arrive and depart at the bus station.

And passengers continue to check the list of services not running pinned to the wall, services cancelled due to a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

Huge support from Elgin community

In the hours following Keith’s death, it was immediately obvious that people from Elgin and across Moray wanted to support his family.

At times like this people just want to show that they care, and that even if they didn’t know him, he was doing a valuable job in our community.

Bus drivers are out in all weather, in the early mornings when road conditions are often at their worst, on public holidays and didn’t stop at all during the Covid pandemic.

Keith Rollinson was a popular member of the Stagecoach crew in Elgin. Image: Police Scotland

It makes the treatment of Stagecoach staff all the more shocking.

In about 24 hours, more than £20,000 has been raised to support Keith’s family in an online fundraiser started by his co-workers.

Such an outpouring of generosity is rare and, thankfully, rarely needed. Let’s hope it stays that way.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a news journalist with the Press and Journal. Donations can be made to support Keith’s family online HERE.

Demand for stronger protections for bus drivers after death of Stagecoach worker in Elgin

