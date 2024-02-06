Malcolm Harvey: Biden v Trump sequel could be most unusual US election yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Malcolm Harvey: Biden v Trump sequel could be most unusual US election yet

Not since the 1950s has there been a US presidential rematch. The fighters might be obvious, but the rest is all to play for.

A man watches the 2020 presidential debate on his mobile phone. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to go head-to-head once again in 2024. Image: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A man watches the 2020 presidential debate on his mobile phone. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are expected to go head-to-head once again in 2024. Image: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
By Malcolm Harvey

A US presidential election is a years-long process. No sooner does the winner take the oath of office on January 20 before speculation begins about the next contest.

Barring any 11th-hour surprises, the election in November will be a repeat of the last contest in 2020, as the Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden seeks re-election against his predecessor Donald Trump, who the Republicans appear ready to nominate again.

Repeat contests in US presidential elections are relatively rare, and if the 2024 election is indeed a sequel to 2020, it would only be the seventh time in 235 years that the same two candidates had squared off in consecutive votes.

The historical record is mixed. In the initial three cases, the victors in the first of the two elections – John Adams in 1796, his son John Quincy Adams in 1824, and Martin Van Buren in 1836 – lost their re-election bids to the same foe they had vanquished previously (Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and William Henry Harrison, respectively).

In the most recent cases, William McKinley twice defeated the firebrand orator William Jennings Bryan in 1896 and 1900 – and Bryan would go on to lose a third election to William Howard Taft in 1908 – while Dwight Eisenhower achieved the same feat against Adlai Stevenson II in 1952 and 1956.

The most analogous case – the only prior occasion when two presidents have faced off against one another as the nominees of the two major parties of the day – was in 1892.

Richard Nixon was the last presidential candidate to be renominated after losing an election – back in 1968. Image: Charlie Harrity/AP

In 1888, Democratic incumbent Grover Cleveland lost his re-election bid against Benjamin Harrison, despite outpolling him in the popular vote. Four years later, renominated by the Democrats, he turned popular-vote victory into an electoral college win, and became the only US president (thus far) to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.

So, not since the 1950s have we seen a presidential rematch – and, indeed, Richard Nixon in 1968 was the last candidate nominated by either party that had previously lost a presidential election (to John F Kennedy in 1960). Parties don’t tend to like “losers”. Thus, being nominated having previously been defeated as a candidate is relatively rare.

Will Donald Trump ‘pull off a Cleveland’?

It’s difficult to learn too many lessons from any of these past cases. Every presidential election is unique, taking place in a particular space and time, impacted by local, national and international circumstances, candidate characteristics, economic conditions, public opinion and a whole lot more besides.

There’s no real pattern to speak of. If you back Joe Biden to win, you can point to the two recent repeats showing the incumbent comfortably securing re-election. If you expect Donald Trump to “pull off a Cleveland”, the first four cases provide evidence of first-time-losers achieving revenge in the sequel. You pay your money, you take your choice.

Average male life expectancy in the US is 73.2 years. Voters might be increasingly concerned with each candidate’s choice of running mate

We also have very specific circumstances this time around. Joe Biden is 81 years old, and would comfortably be the oldest person elected president, beating his own record from 2020 if he wins re-election. Donald Trump will be 78 by election day, and would also beat Joe Biden’s age record in 2020 if he were to win.

Without dwelling too much on the point, average male life expectancy in the US is 73.2 years. In other words, statistically speaking, voters might be increasingly concerned with each candidate’s choice of running mate.

There’s not much we can bank on

Even without considering the age of Biden and Trump, the forthcoming election stands against the backdrop of increased political polarisation domestically, conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, the increasing prominence of social issues (such as access to abortion) and “culture wars” over… well, just about everything, from trans rights to Disney.

And that’s without mentioning the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and the subsequent (second) impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol building during January 2021, in reaction to the results of the 2020 US election, won by Joe Biden. Image: Shutterstock

With the primary season in full swing and Republican challengers to Donald Trump’s candidacy dropping out of the race and endorsing him, it looks very much like the ballot paper for November will be set early.

But, in this election year, that’s one of the few things we can bank on. Strap yourselves in: it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Dr Malcolm Harvey is a lecturer in politics at the University of Aberdeen

More from Opinion

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
'Shock, anger and overwhelming sadness': How Elgin has come together following tragic bus station…
Samantha Morton as Liz Evans in 2022 film Save The Cinema
Dallas King: Inspiring action montage of Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema comeback is just beginning
Disposable vapes are often seen discarded on streets and in parks. Image: Laura Young
Scott Begbie: Disposable vape ban will solve multiple problems overnight
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a new spring budget on March 6. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jim Hunter: Uncomfortable truth is tax cuts are the last thing we need
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar during celebrations for the opening of the Scottish parliament in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Devolution's decline in popularity doesn't mean it was a bad idea
Rauland in Norway, where there have been recent protests over the planned building of thousands of cabins. Image: ginger_polina_bublik/Shutterstock
Mike Fergus: More local councils with more autonomy could be bad news for nature
Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
David Knight: Scottish Government must not be allowed to consign Covid inquiry findings to…
Stephanie Bunyan at home in Insh, where she found missing Japanese macaque, Honshu. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: No wonder missing monkey didn't get far - the bus services…
The escaped monkey spotted in a garden. Image: DCT.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Highland monkey escape sends everyone nuts
P&J reporter David Mackay was diagnosed with haemochromatosis at the age of 19
David Mackay: Haemochromatosis 'Celtic curse' could have killed me - more testing means lives…

Conversation