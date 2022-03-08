James Millar: Ben Wallace has proven himself capable of leading the UK through crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Millar: Ben Wallace has proven himself capable of leading the UK through crisis

By James Millar
March 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 5:14 pm
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace leaves Downing Stree (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
If you think it’s too soon for conversations about who is having a good war then you’ve forgotten Westminster runs on ambition, opportunity, gossip and speculation.

Clearly Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has gone from electoral oddity – playing the president in a TV comedy to actually being president – to 21st century hero.

Closer to home, we’ve a prime minister who has been itching to emulate Churchill all his life. Yet, faced with more proper world level crises than any leader deserves since entering Number 10 – Brexit, Covid, war in Europe – he’s been found to be flimsy on each occasion.

This time, there’s a strong suspicion that his hands may be tied by the amount of Russian money that’s flowed into Conservative Party coffers.

Among other accusations Johnson’s faced over the years is the claim that he deliberately packs his cabinet with nonentities and mediocrities. Come the coronavirus pandemic, the likes of Robert Jenrick and Dominic Raab were shown to be hardly equal to the scale of events. But war in Ukraine has spurred some to raise their game.

Some surprising people have stepped up

Liz Truss’s stint as foreign secretary seemed just an opportunity to add to her already extensive Instagram account, showcasing carefully curated photos of her bestriding the global stage.

Then the Russians said the whole reason they threatened to break out their nukes was because Truss was cool with UK citizens making for Kyiv to join the resistance. It would be unfortunate to go down in history as the woman who triggered atomic apocalypse.

Liz Truss isn’t just doing it for the ‘gram anymore (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

But, getting up the nose of Putin’s regime is undoubtedly a mark of honour. And let’s not pretend, so soon after International Women’s Day, that the fact the UK’s foreign secretary is female isn’t a particular affront to a Kremlin regime that embodies toxic masculinity.

Grant Shapps is perhaps the most underrated Tory out there. After delivering David Cameron a majority in 2015 as Conservative Party chairman, Shapps fell out of favour, only to pick his way through the Brexit minefield and find a role in Johnson’s cabinet which he has kept throughout.

He brought some competence and plenty of confidence to the travel travails that Covid presented and has carried that through to his response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Able to keep his cool

Then there’s defence secretary Ben Wallace, whose reputation swells with each passing day. He keeps his head down and gets on with the job.

Tom Tugendhat makes sure all and sundry are aware that he was in Afghanistan, Wallace wears his service lightly

He emerged from the Afghanistan debacle with reputation enhanced, in part because he only had to outperform the aforementioned Dominic Raab, who spent too much of the crisis on holiday, but insisted he’d not been partaking of watersports because “the sea was closed”.

Dominic Raab wasn’t much of an adversary for Ben Wallace (Photo: PA)

Wallace is a former Scots Guard. Able to keep his cool even under the toughest conditions, like when Martha Kearney interviewed him on Radio 4’s Today programme last week, quoted at him comments from his Conservative colleague Tom Tugendhat and pointed out that Tugendhat had a military background.

Wallace resisted what must have been a near overwhelming urge to refer to his own time in the army. For, while Tugendhat makes sure all and sundry are aware that he was in Afghanistan, Wallace wears his service lightly.

Wallace could be the key to keeping Scotland

Similarly, his stint as an MSP in Holyrood is rarely mentioned. But it gives him an understanding of devolution unparalleled among MPs representing English seats. And it gives him unquestionable unionist credentials.

Should there be a Scottish independence poll imminently, Wallace will have a significant role to play

Boris Johnson has crashed the union in the name of Brexit. He is, for all intents and purposes, banned from going north of the border by the Scottish Conservatives. And the SNP regard him as one of the most effective arguments in favour of independence.

The fact Nicola Sturgeon is eyeing a referendum next year is not entirely unrelated to the fact she no doubt expects Boris Johnson to still be PM at that time.

At this stage, Nicola Sturgeon considers Boris Johnson to be a helping hand towards Scottish independence (Photo: Stewart Attwood/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Should there be an independence poll imminently, Wallace will have a significant role to play. The question is whether that will be as defence secretary or something a rung or two higher on the political ladder.

In response to Westminster whispers that he could just be the sort of person to replace Boris Johnson, he insisted he’s no interest in the top job, which is the wise response – and therefore only fuelled the Wallace bandwagon further.

The war in Ukraine is a miserable business. Much like this time two years ago, as Covid took hold, most in politics want Boris Johnson to respond effectively and successfully. But, the same people look at his record and anticipate bumbles at best and horror at worst.

Back in 2020, there was no likely or credible replacement. That is no longer the case.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

