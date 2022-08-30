Campbell Gunn: North and north-east have always been miles ahead when it comes to wind power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campbell Gunn: North and north-east have always been miles ahead when it comes to wind power

By Campbell Gunn
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 6:07 am
A windfarm on the Isle of Skye (Photo: Robert F Cooke/Shutterstock)
A windfarm on the Isle of Skye (Photo: Robert F Cooke/Shutterstock)

Few people are aware that the back garden of a cottage in Aberdeenshire was the site, 135 years ago, of the world’s first wind-powered electricity generator.

It was built in the garden of the holiday home of James Blyth, in Marykirk, the village in which he’d been born, before going on to become professor of natural philosophy at the Glasgow and West of Scotland Technical College, now Strathclyde University.

In 1887, Blyth built a cloth-sailed windmill in his garden and stored the electricity it produced in accumulators, with which he then powered the lights in his house. He even offered to provide electric street lighting for the main street of the village from his invention, but was turned down by his neighbours.

He did, though, build one for the Montrose Lunatic Asylum, and it operated as a back-up system for the hospital for no less than 30 years.

Blyth later presented a paper to the Royal Society of Edinburgh, declaring that renewable energy, particularly wind and wave power, was the future. At the time, however, his views were virtually ignored in the wider world, and his wind power proposals considered uneconomic.

Scroll forward to today. Last week, Crown Estate Scotland announced three offshore wind projects off Shetland, which will produce the largest wind-to-hydrogen scheme in the world. It will be the world’s largest commercial round of developments for floating offshore wind.

The three projects will result in an average of £1.2 billion investment per gigawatt of capacity built. Initially, £56 million will be paid to Crown Estate Scotland by the successful applicants in option fees, money which will be passed to the Scottish Government for public spending.

Scotland has always led the way on wind power

Once operating, the projects will pay Crown Estate Scotland £4 million per gigawatt per year, money which will also go to Holyrood.

Last week also saw the first power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm, off the coast of Angus. The first turbine of a total of 114 was connected to the grid, and the whole farm is expected to be operational early next year.

The wind farm has cost £3 billion, and will be Scotland’s largest offshore – as well as being the world’s deepest fixed-bottom – wind farm. It is a joint venture between France’s TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, a Scottish company.

Wind turbines in sea.
Power has been generated at the Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast (Photo: Seagreen)

SSE Renewables is also currently building the world’s largest offshore wind farm on Dogger Bank, 130 kilometres off the north-east coast of England. When complete in 2026, it will have around 600 turbines, and will be capable of supplying power to six million homes.

In addition, Scotland is set to see the first multi-terminal, high voltage, direct current interconnector to be built in Europe. Power from the northern isles will come ashore at Caithness before being transmitted south to the grid.

The system will convert alternating current from wind power generated on Shetland to direct current, which will then be transmitted through subsea cables to a switching station in Caithness, before being sent south to Moray, where it will provide electricity for homes in the north of Scotland.

Renewables are the future

The Scottish Government’s energy strategy, published in 2017, set a 2030 target for 50% of Scotland’s heat, transport and electricity consumption to be supplied by renewable sources. By 2050, the aim is to have decarbonised all our energy systems almost completely.

The overall direction of travel on renewable energy, particularly in Scotland, is undoubtedly positive. James Blyth would have been proud

On one day in August 2016, Scottish wind turbines actually contributed more power to the grid – 106% – than was used in Scotland.

There are, of course, still problems facing renewable energy in Scotland, particularly the punitive transmission charges imposed on electricity generated in areas remote from urban centres. This is something about which I have written and complained previously, and something which the UK Government needs to address to improve the viability of alternative sources of energy.

Boats and wind turbines in the sea.
Service Operation Vessels will bring market-leading technology to the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm, being built in the North Sea (Photo: North Star Renewables)

However, the overall direction of travel on renewable energy, particularly in Scotland, is undoubtedly positive. James Blyth would have been proud.

Last year, this son of the Mearns was belatedly inducted into the Scottish Engineering Hall of Fame. With all the recent announcements of major developments in Scotland and the rest of the UK, the honour could hardly have been more timely. But, even Blyth might have been agreeably surprised at the great leaps forward the technology has taken in recent years.

As he predicted all those years ago, wind power is the future if we are to replace the burning of fossil fuels with renewable energy and halt global warming.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

