John Ferry: Can the SNP really be less than absolutist on independence?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: Can the SNP really be less than absolutist on independence?

By John Ferry
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Is the SNP's strategy toward nationalism changing? Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire
Is the SNP's strategy toward nationalism changing? Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Are we on the cusp of a historic softening of the SNP’s hard-line position on breaking up the UK? Nicola Sturgeon stated recently she feels British as well as Scottish.

At Westminster, Ian Blackford is saying nice things about our UK parliament, while a leading thinker in the nationalist movement, Stephen Noon, is floating a pivot to ‘independence within the UK‘.

All this has set tongues wagging that a new strategy is afoot.

A cynic might see it as mere positioning for the next general election. The last thing the SNP wants is to be side-lined at Westminster as a left-of-centre government creates positive change for the country.

A progressive UK could see the SNP lose voters fast, especially among the young.

How can SNP keep young vote?

To avoid that, the party needs to either be in a position of real influence at Westminster or have their favourite bogeyman, the Tories, retain power.

Signalling a willingness to work constructively in London as part of a ‘progressive alliance’ serves this aim. In the unlikely event such an alliance materialises then the SNP will no doubt demand a referendum in return for their support.

More likely, voters in England will neutralise the possibility of a party with no interest in their welfare achieving a position of power, producing another Tory government. Either outcome works for the SNP.

Is a new SNP strategy afoot? Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

But let’s put cynicism aside for a minute and accept that the SNP genuinely wishes to move away from the radical position of splitting Britain into two separate states. Can they really be anything other than absolutist?

Can they, like the socialist who accepts that true socialism will never be achieved, but that a journey without end towards it will anyway deliver a more just society, be true to their principles while accepting the legitimacy of the UK as a state?

Precedent for independence set in Canada

There is a precedent of sorts. It wasn’t so long ago when Quebec nationalism threatened to tear apart Canada. Quebec sovereigntists managed to secure referendums on secession in 1980 and then again in 1995.

The ‘Yes’ side lost both times, falling short by a mere whisker in the second vote. But since then the nationalist movement has split and morphed and ultimately come to be dominated by relative moderates pursuing greater autonomy for Quebec within Canada.

It is notable that the party that delivered Quebec to the brink of secession, the Parti Quebecois (PQ), having refused to budge from its absolutist position on la question nationale, is now a shadow of its former self.

In Quebec’s last general election, held in 2018, the PQ garnered less than 20% of the popular vote for the first time since the party was founded in the late 1960s.

The next elections in the province will take place just a few weeks from now, on October 3rd. PQ’s leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, remains committed to independence. “We do not back down, we do not deviate, we do not apologize, we do not change our minds,” he said in a speech in May.

He has also talked of “campaigning on hope” and on “our right to decide for ourselves democratically”.

Sound familiar?

Time to make Scottish politics less tribal

PQ is currently polling last among the five major parties for next month’s election, with some commentators pointing out that Quebec politics is getting back to normal, meaning centred on the left-right divide instead of the issue of sovereignty.

Smarter Scottish nationalists might see a similar danger for Scotland’s dominant sovereignty party. A move to pre-empt a fall by making the needed changes now to stay ahead of the electorate does, therefore, have some logic to it.

It might take a marked decline in support for secession to give such a strategy purchase, but with Brexit and the Johnson premiership having failed to move the dial in favour of breaking away, and with a general sense of burnout starting to pervade the nationalist movement (who really thinks there will be a referendum next year?) a drift downwards in support seems not unlikely.

Scottish passions should be directed toward delivering real positive progress.  Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

A switch back onto the left-right spectrum in Scottish politics would be welcome. It would create an electorate ready to use their votes to punish those responsible for bad policy outcomes.

It would make our politics less tribal, with passions directed not towards defending an identity but to delivering real positive progress.

It would also likely be good for prosperity, as the threat of Scotland becoming the first part of any of the world’s advanced economies to experiment with cutting itself away from its national economic base recedes.

At this point, this might still be wishful thinking. But even if there is no change in direction from the SNP, it seems the long term trend is for some kind of compromise from absolutes. Sensible people will welcome that.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Tom Jones's recent tribute to his wife on The Voice was a moving reminder of love. Photo: ITV
Catherine Deveney: Society sorely lacks empathy for those who need it most
0
I've taken to using a walking stick as it gives me rhythm and tempo.
Angus Peter Campbell: Finding my rhythm stick as I take my cromack to the…
0
Vicki Butler-Henderson.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Is it time to supersize our parking spaces?
0
While the Tories were putting Liz Truss and her team of crackpots into government Keir Starmer was busy trying to keep the Trots at bay.
James Millar: Labour could learn a lesson from Conservatives - the goal in politics…
0
Aberdeen shopping centres
Rebecca Buchan: Could the death of shopping centres benefit Aberdeen's battered city centre?
0
Perhaps I should try a deep-fried Mars bar - the Yanks love them.
Iain Maciver: Should I draw the line at a deep-fried Mars bar?
0
My dream of owning a home won't be easy but is one step closer now.
Kerry Hudson: It's never too late to strive for better things
0
Never mind changes to the Highway Code... when was the last time some north-east drivers read the thing in the first place.
Scott Begbie: Time for 70-year-olds to take compulsory driving tests to keep our roads…
0
Solar panels on a house in the Highlands (Photo: Duncan Andison/Shutterstock)
Thomas McMillan: Give solar power the chance to lead Scotland out of energy and…
0
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0