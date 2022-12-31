What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.

Here we are at Hogmanay and already it’s been a week of hangovers. Not from drinking you understand – I’m teetotal – this is just from desserts.

Between all the brandy sauce, sherry trifle and liqueur chocolates, I’m not to drive or operate machinery.

Thankfully the bairn is already a whizz with the coffee-maker we got for Christmas and also the only person in our house who can launch Netflix using the universal remote.

I ran out of things to put Baileys fresh pouring cream on to, having drawn the line at a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, and now think it’s for the best that they only release this stuff at Christmas.

Hogmanay is upon us and with it comes events such as the Stonehaven Fireballs. Image: Kenny Elrick.

This year we tried to plan the food shop carefully and swotted up on ways to make the most of leftovers.

It sort of worked, we had chicken sandwiches (yes, chicken, Asda had sold out of turkey by the time we did our ‘big shop’) and rustled up some soup.

But when I found myself having December 22, 23 and 24 out of the Cadbury’s advent calendar for lunch I realised I was taking an idea too far.

By midweek I longed for an apple but the closest thing we had to that was a Rich Fruit Slice, so it had to do.

Chocolate is all well and good but eventually you just crave some fruit and vegetables.

Eventually I treated myself to some Tenderstem broccoli from Tesco only to find we didn’t have anything to put it with – it was the Baileys pouring cream thing all over again.

Just a few more days of the festive season to go and we can get back to some sort of food and drink normality with proper meals instead of party snacks and edible Christmas gifts.

One place on my must-visit list for 2023 is the Wimpy in Fraserburgh.

How fascinating it was to read Chris Cromar’s interview in The P&J on Tuesday with franchisee Amjad Shahzad who took over the Hanover Street restaurant in 2015.

Amjad Shahzad is the franchisee of Fraserburgh’s Wimpy. Image: Wimpy.

Mr Shahzad runs what is now the oldest remaining Wimpy north of the border and says customers sometimes travel hundreds of miles for a taste of nostalgia and a traditional Wimpy burger.

He is hoping to make major refurbishments in 2023 which will expand capacity and highlight the brand’s heritage and I wish him the best of luck with that.

Harris Tweed

My other plan for the start of the year is to tune in to BBC Alba’s new drama An Clò Mòr that revolves around the Harris Tweed industry.

Launching on January 2, the six-part series was filmed in the Outer Hebrides.

Executive producer and director Tony Kearney said that filming in a traditional artisan Tweed mill on Lewis was an experience he will never forget, adding that “witnessing this 19th Century craft up close was an utter privilege”.

An Clò Mòr, the new drama which was filmed in several locations in the Hebrides, will be launched on January 2. Image: Darren Cole Photography / Solus Productions/ MG Alba.

From Fraserburgh’s Wimpy to Harris Tweed, sticking with a winning formula and nurturing the designs and ideas that people love is a sensible idea and often a sustainable one too.

That’s why it was good to see Aberdeen project Repair What You Wear win The P&J’s £500 Eco Heroes grand prize.

The garment-mending team of Ros Studd and Elahe Alavi create free videos and content to help people fix their own clothes and reduce fashion’s impact on landfill.

It’s a reminder that whatever is going on in the world, such as the extreme weather events in the US, making a positive impact on the environment can start much closer to home.

Ros Studd and Elahe Alavi are constantly working to figure out new ways to help people fix and maintain their clothing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In a week that we lost Pele and Vivienne Westwood, Russia’s attacks intensified in Ukraine and chaos continued to reign in the UK economy, there are plenty of reasons to feel gloomy.

But, on this last day of the year, perhaps we can take inspiration from Aberdeen teacher Matilda Walker, who captured on camera the “precious innocent joy” of her Nigerian pupil’s first glimpse of snow.

Primary 6 student Raihannat Abd-Rahmane thought that snowflakes were beautiful, but “a lot colder than expected”.

That sounds a bit like life in general and a reason why we all need to capture and hold on to our own moments of joy, however fleeting they may be.

Primary 6 pupil Raihannat Abd-Rahmane, originally from Nigeria, sees snow for first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: Delays with A96 dualling must be kept to a minimum
The NHS has been described as 'broken' by those who work within it (Image: Joyseulay/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: We need to talk about the NHS with cool heads and open…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented