Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club and country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club and country

By Rachel Corsie
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.

My 2022 started with a move to Aston Villa and as I reflect on it now, I probably look at the year by splitting it in half due to a lot of transition and change.

Around this time last year, I didn’t really know if I had any sort of future in America with Kansas City Current, but I remember having those first conversations with the owners and I knew I probably wouldn’t be going back.

When I returned to the WSL and joined Villa on deadline day in January 2022, the first half of the year was about me finding my feet again and adjusting to being back home.

I don’t think a lot of people knew about the situation with the American league when I arrived back in England, which was maybe a blessing because we focused on the football, but I had to process a lot of stuff on my own.

My first minutes for Villa were against Chelsea in the FA Cup – two days after signing. It was a really difficult game, but I was just glad to get back on the pitch with a club who wanted me there.

Rachel Corsie
Rachel Corsie signed for Aston Villa in January 2022. Image: supplied by Aston Villa.

I then caught Covid quite soon after joining the club, which was tricky to get over, but what I remember from my early days at Villa is I was just enjoying my football.

There wasn’t the same additional pressure that I felt, or the weight that I had had to carry on my shoulders, during my time in America over the previous 12 months.

I had lived in a world where a lot of my time was spent worrying about other people and putting them first, but when I came to Villa I tried to prioritise myself more and I remember how much I started to enjoy training and playing again.

The 2022/23 season felt like a fresh start

Almost a year after joining Villa, the club and Birmingham feel more like home, and that’s helped my football mindset change, which in turn, made the start of the 2022-23 season in summer feel like a complete fresh start.

I was able to start the season, rather than coming in in the middle of one, with a new mentality, new responsibilities after being named Villa club captain and in a new position on the pitch.

For most of the season so far, I’ve been playing in midfield and, although I fear it might cut my career short… I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.

I started my senior career as a midfielder, however, I quickly became a centre-back, but I have always loved anytime I got to play a bit further up the pitch.

It has taught me different things about my game and how to change it up.

There are things I’ve been able to learn from because it’s one thing to play in a different position the odd game, but it’s another to be playing there week in, week out at the highest level.

As for 2023, we want to finish in the top-half in WSL, which will be challenging – we just dropped out of the last spot with the results before Christmas – but we are a team who set ourselves high expectations.

There is also the hope of silverware, as we have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup where play Arsenal away on January 25, before starting our FA Cup run in the fourth round against AFC Fylde four days later.

Scotland made progress in 2022 – and 2023 is a chance for more

It has been a year filled with ups and downs for the Scotland Women’s National Team.

We started the year at the Pinatar Cup in Spain, and we knew that was to be an important point in our journey with new manager Pedro Martinez Losa.

We made a lot of strides during that week and off the back of the camp we had one of our best performances of the year against Spain, even though it did end in a 2-0 defeat.

As a squad, we felt that game was a reflection of development and the hard work we had been putting in in the first six months of Pedro’s time as manager – it felt like things were coming together.

In the second half of the year, the World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria showed our improvement, again, as we beat a tough team who had done well at the Euros in the summer.

Abi Harrison heads home Scotland’s extra-time winner against Austria. Image: SNS

But we ultimately lost the play-off final against Republic of Ireland, and that was the one that mattered, so the competitive year ended on a low and I think that’s what we as players will remember.

It’ll be difficult not to carry that World Cup blow into next year, even though we have some exciting games to look forward to in February, because a lot of the focus will be on other countries preparing for a finals we won’t be at.

We do have an inaugural Nations League campaign to look forward to in 2023, though, and we have seen the benefit and success of the competition with the men’s team.

The start of the year our focus will be geared towards preparing for that, and I’m expecting to see a shift within our squad as those who were once considered the “young” players become the experienced ones.

As a core group of players, we need to ask a bit more of ourselves to make sure we do get the results in 2023 and beyond.

We don’t want to keep saying after every qualifying campaign “we were so close” –  we want to secure qualification.

WSL domestic transfer fee looks set to be broken

It looks likely Beth England will break the domestic transfer fee in England, as it has been reported she will be moving to Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea once the transfer window opens, in a deal worth £250,000.

It does seem like a move which would suit all parties, as she hasn’t been getting the game time she wanted, or needs, if she wants to be selected for England’s World Cup squad in the summer.

Beth England. Image: Shutterstock.

The reported fee is great because it puts to bed the argument that there’s no value in women’s football, and it’s transfers stories like these which attract people to the game.

However, from a budget perspective that is a really significant sum and if money like that was invested in the infrastructure and resources given to a women’s team, it would have a big impact.

The rate the women’s game is growing, transfer fees and salaries are going to keeping increasing – but I don’t know if the same level of progress is being mirrored in all aspects of the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Scotland international footballer Kim Little, from Mintlaw, has been honoured.
New Year Honours: Mintlaw's Kim Little made MBE for services to association football
Aberdeen FC Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: New year, new era - what will 2023 bring for Aberdeen Women?
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has joined Inverurie Locos Ladies as a coach. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig on grasping 'fantastic' opportunity to coach at Inverurie Locos…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on highs and lows of SWF Championship…
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema confirmed she ruptured her ACL against Lyon. Image: PA Wire.
Rachel Corsie: Serious injuries are plaguing the women's game right now - so what…
England's Beth Mead scores her side's first goal of the Euros - a winner against Austria. Image: PA
Neil Drysdale: I'm looking forward to Beth Mead and the Lionesses swallowing up BBC…
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women should be commended not criticised for trying to ensure a…
Former Aberdeen forward Lauren Gordon has joined Montrose. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon signs for Montrose
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie speaks to her team-mates. Image: PA.
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women's players are taking legal action against SFA

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Editor's Picks

Most Commented