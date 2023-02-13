Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don’t have much to feel hopeful about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don’t have much to feel hopeful about

By Chris Deerin
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Douglas Alexander (pictured here in September 2014) will stand as a Labour Party candidate in East Lothian (Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock)
Douglas Alexander (pictured here in September 2014) will stand as a Labour Party candidate in East Lothian (Image: Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock)

Things may be looking up for the Labour Party, writes Chris Deerin, but will Keir Starmer moving into Downing Street make life any better in Scotland?

Politics does funny things to those who embrace it. It gets into their bloodstream and never really leaves.

Take Ed Balls. While a politician, he had a reputation as one of Gordon Brown’s most tribally ruthless henchmen. Since losing his seat in 2015, though, he has become something of a national treasure: a campaigner for his fellow stammerers, a popular contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and an amateur chef who is now often found presenting both the fluffy and serious bits of Good Morning Britain.

We have learned that there is considerably more to Balls than the archetypal political bruiser. One would have thought this new life would be preferable to the old: better paid, more fun, considerably less stressful. Who would want to go back to grim meetings about Treasury spreadsheets and ducking Brown’s airborne stapler?

Well, Balls would, I’m told. A friend who met him recently asked whether he would return to the senior levels of government if he could. “Like a shot,” was the reported response.

Douglas Alexander clearly feels the same. The former secretary of state for Scotland freely admits to having the wind knocked out of him when, in 2015, he lost his Paisley seat to 20-year-old Mhairi Black, as the SNP inflicted near wipeout on Labour in Scotland.

Like Balls, Alexander is clever, serious and adaptable, though perhaps not fluffy. After leaving Westminster, he became a senior fellow at Harvard and took roles at various other prestigious US institutions. He worked for Bono, on the U2 singer’s One campaign to attract investment into Africa. An enviable portfolio.

Still, it’s not politics. Alexander has just been selected as Labour’s candidate for East Lothian at the next general election. Presumably, he has calculated that the odds of winning the seat are high – it is currently held by Kenny MacAskill, who left the SNP to join Alex Salmond’s breakaway Alba party, with a majority of under 4,000.

The Labour Party is on the rise

If the tide is indeed turning against Nicola Sturgeon, as recent polls suggest, then the national swing that takes Labour back to power at Westminster – even taking into account Scotland’s particular politics – should get Alexander over the line.

This, I think, would be a good thing. The SNP triumph in 2015, where it won 56 of the 59 seats available and left only one Labour MP standing, saw a lot of talent kicked to the kerb. Not all of the Nat replacements were what you’d call an upgrade.

Alexander would surely come into the reckoning for a ministerial post in Keir Starmer’s administration, perhaps even a cabinet role. There aren’t many left in Labour’s ranks with previous ministerial experience – only Yvette Cooper and Ed Miliband spring to mind.

Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year (Image: PA)

One would think his years in the wilderness, and the introspection and increased self-awareness this must have encouraged, will only have made Alexander a more rounded human being. That has value.

Most people in Scotland, I think, would like Labour to win the general election likely to be held next year. I include in this the more thoughtful and balanced supporters of independence, who would surely prefer a social democratic government at Westminster for as long as Scotland remains in the UK.

A prolonged spell on the opposition naughty step, therefore – you just stay there and think about what you’ve done! – will be good for the Tories, and good for the rest of us

Even a fair number of Conservatives are not unhappy that the jig is finally up. The longer this fag-end Tory government limps on, the more damage is being done to the party’s reputation. It foisted Boris Johnson and Liz Truss on the country, which will not be easily forgotten or forgiven. The economy is a mess. Brexit is increasingly loathed and seen as a dreadful strategic mistake.

The Scottish party and its MSPs cannot escape association. A prolonged spell on the opposition naughty step, therefore – you just stay there and think about what you’ve done! – will be good for the Tories, and good for the rest of us.

Starmer won’t change much about Sturgeonland

But there’s still something missing, isn’t there? It doesn’t exactly feel like 1997, the last time an incoming Labour government ejected an unpopular Conservative administration from Downing Street.

The country desperately needs fresh leadership and energy after more than a decade of right-wing dominance. And, yet, even though Starmer might be on course for a sizeable majority, I can’t access the same thrill that I felt with the ascendancy of Blair and Brown.

I talked about this last week with a well-connected friend who was on a visit from London. To him, the looming handover of power is exciting and, indeed, has echoes of 1997.

Labour leader Tony Blair (left) and shadow chancellor Gordon Brown, in 1997 (Image: PA)

Starmer is no Blair, he admits, but is a decent and moral man who will seek to improve the lot of the poor, better our relationship with the EU, and work to bring growth back to the economy. Plus, many of the greasers and chancers who have defined these final Tory years will be cast into obscurity.

Perhaps this lack in me is down to the nature of modern Scottish politics. Westminster often feels a long way away, and its concerns – setting aside global issues such as the war in Ukraine – are not always ours. We see little of Starmer and his frontbench.

Instead, we live in Sturgeonland, with its relentless independence wars, its specific, horrible policy failures, and, now, its debate over the future of the first minister. For us, a Labour government isn’t likely to change this overmuch.

Optimism is one of the most important qualities in life and politics – but where oh where can the poor Scottish voter find it?

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn't mean end of hard work for land…
A reverse vending machine, designed to return deposits for bottles and cans (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's bottle deposit scheme needs to be recycled
Bright colours work well for broadcast journalists, but might turn heads in other work environments (Image: garetsworkshop/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Relaxed dress codes cause more trouble than good
Bullying has always been an issue for school children - why aren't we doing more to stop it? (Image: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstcock)
David Knight: Bullying in schools should already be a thing of the past
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
The new advert for Virgin Media broadband features a Highland cow riding a motorcycle in Glencoe - but you can't get the service in the Highlands.
What a Week: From schoolboys flying planes to coos riding motorbikes
Mysterious Loch Ness doesn't reveal its secrets. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: The Loch Ness Monster - fact or fiction?

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

Chris Deerin: Despite Labour optimism, Scottish voters don’t have much to feel hopeful about
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented