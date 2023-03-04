What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry and Meghan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry and Meghan

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

I don’t know why the DUP and ERG need so much time to understand the Windsor Framework – it’s not like it’s the instructions for the three-bin collection system being rolled out across Aberdeenshire.

The agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol sounds only marginally more complex and nowhere near as controversial the council’s plan for our rubbish.

Sure, there are details to pore over and questions to be asked – such as where the heck am I supposed to put a third bin and what am I meant to do with the empty soya milk cartons?

Brexit proposal

Rishi Sunak’s Brexit proposal has a two-colour coding system with a green lane for goods staying in Northern Ireland and a red lane for goods destined for Ireland and the EU.

Aberdeenshire’s bins will operate on a four-colour coding system, with black lids, blue lids, orange lids and the wee green caddies which will be collected on a three-week rotation and an area sequence yet to be finalised.

Around 20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

There is concern that the changes will be confusing for some residents while whistle-blowing bin crew members told The P&J they feared plans to only collect non-recyclable waste every three weeks will be an “absolute disaster”.

Speaking of absolute disasters, Matt Hancock reportedly called the teaching unions “a bunch of a****” and said of the police: “The plod got their marching orders,” in a series of leaked texts.

The former health secretary had shared his WhatsApp messages with freelance journalist Isabel Oakeshott when she was ghost-writing his memoirs.

In a spooky coincidence, she handed the messages to The Telegraph, having pulled almost exactly the same stunt with emails belonging to Brexit campaigner Arron Banks.

Isabel Oakeshott said she makes “no apology whatsoever for acting in the national interest” over her disclosure of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages. Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

Perhaps Mr Hancock will attempt to repair his reputation by applying for another reality TV series.

If he’s interested, the BBC is casting people to stay at Ardross Castle in Ross-shire for a new series of The Traitors.

Season 1 was viewed 34 million times on iPlayer and it is hoped its popularity will boost tourism in the area.

Council cutbacks

Warnings that tourists would choose the central belt over the north and north-east led to funding for Visit Aberdeenshire being spared but the entire region saw cutbacks as councils struggle to balance their budgets.

Highland agreed a council tax rise of 4% and £22m of cuts, including to early years groups and arts, culture, sports, music and community organisations.

In Aberdeen, pools, gyms and libraries face closure, school meals will go up and council tax will rise 5%.

However £15,000 has been set aside to mark the Coronation and another £15,000 to cover Freedom of the City celebrations for Aberdeen FC.

Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is filmed at Ardross Castle and is now casting for the second series. Image: BBC and Studio Lamberet.

Strained relations

This will likely be cold comfort to King Charles who has enough on his plate with Harry and Meghan and will they attend the coronation or won’t they?

The latter looked increasingly likely this week after the couple were asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, a gift to them from the late Queen.

Apparently Prince Andrew is judged a much more suitable tenant, which shows just how far the Sussexes have fallen out of favour.

As royal relationships became ever more frosty, so did international relations at the G20 summit in Delhi where exchanges over the war in Ukraine overshadowed talks.

It meant there was no joint statement as many delegates had hoped there would be discussion about other issues including climate change, debt and food and energy security.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, attend the G20 summit in India. Images: Olivier Douliery/AP/Shutterstock.

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said: “We tried, but the gap between the countries was too much.”

In Aberdeenshire a schoolgirl helped close the gap between nations after her message in a bottle travelled 440 miles to Scandinavia.

Six-year-old Sienna Roy threw the bottle into the sea at Aberdour last June and it was found by a grandmother walking her dog on a beach in Denmark.

Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
Sienna Roy has spoken to the woman who picked up her message in a bottle in Denmark.

During an hour-long video call organised by The P&J, pensioner Elsebeth and Sienna swapped stories about their homes and hobbies.

Having bridged a generation gap and a geographical divide, the two have promised to keep the lines of communication open.

Perhaps the new-found friends should have a word with the royal family and the G20 delegates.

Sienna and Elsebeth meet on a video call with help from The P&J, where they chatted for an hour.

