Meet the STARS of Camphill School Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Camphill School Aberdeen is celebrating the unique achievements of its students with its annual STARS Awards.

Pupils and staff joined together to celebrate on Thursday 2 March.

STARS stands for social, taking part, attaining, responsibility and self directing. The Aberdeen charity’s STARS Awards give young people with even the most complex disabilities the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in further education.

It’s an alternative qualification for Camphill School students aged 16 to 25. The school caters for young people with additional support needs, and pupils receive a further education grade based on their activities across a range of vocational workshops.

The STARS Awards allow me to be more independent and learn more skills”

STARS often provide an entry to formal qualifications like SVQ. This school year, 89% of young adults at Camphill achieved a STARS award.

Among them was 21-year-old Jon Silver, who received five of the 40 awards handed out at a special ceremony on 2 March. A residential pupil at Camphill, Jon’s STARS Award recognised his dedication and hard work in the school’s organic, walled garden.

“The STARS Awards allow me to be more independent and learn more skills,” said Jon. “I love doing the STARS awards. It makes me proud of myself to achieve them and show people what I have done.”

Duncan Ewen also picked up a STARS Award at the ceremony, which celebrates the diverse achievements of young people with additional support needs.

Developing skills and work experience

Young people with disabilities are currently three times less likely to be in education or employment by the time they reach 19 years old. Camphill is committed to helping its pupils to achieve their full potential.

One of the ways it does that is to provide rich learning and work experience opportunities. Its newest venture, Murtle Market, will be a hub for students to improve their employability and relationship-building skills, at the same time as promoting the school’s sustainable living ethos.

The charity’s organic produce and refillery store FRUVER will move to the market and open to the public. Murtle Market will also feature a takeaway café, a display of the young people’s arts and crafts, and a showcase of the organisation’s 80-year heritage.

STARS Awards boost pupils’ self-esteem and development

The National Autistic Society recently recognised the success of the STARS awards, highlighting the value of skills development and work experience.

Alex Busch, executive director at Camphill School Aberdeen said: “The students show great pride in having their achievements recognised, and especially in receiving their personalised certificates.

“In fact, a recent survey found that 95% of parents highlighted the STARS Awards’ importance to their child’s self-esteem and development. There have also been a number of students where the level of achievement has exceeded expectations, demonstrating that the system encourages independence and self-reliance.

“Our students’ achievements never fail to inspire me.”

Camphill School Aberdeen has raised £2.5 million towards their £10 million capital appeal, which aims to significantly increase the number of people with complex additional needs it can support. Find out more about how you can support the charity’s vision.

More from the Schools & Family team

‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

Banchory student takes on new ambassador role

Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule