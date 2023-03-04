Meet the STARS of Camphill School Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the STARS of Camphill School Aberdeen

By Nicola Sinclair
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Jon Silver won five STARS Awards for his work in the Camphill garden. Image: Camphill School
Jon Silver won five STARS Awards for his work in the Camphill garden. Image: Camphill School

Camphill School Aberdeen is celebrating the unique achievements of its students with its annual STARS Awards.

Pupils and staff joined together to celebrate on Thursday 2 March.

STARS stands for social, taking part, attaining, responsibility and self directing. The Aberdeen charity’s STARS Awards give young people with even the most complex disabilities the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in further education.

It’s an alternative qualification for Camphill School students aged 16 to 25. The school caters for young people with additional support needs, and pupils receive a further education grade based on their activities across a range of vocational workshops.

The STARS Awards allow me to be more independent and learn more skills”

STARS often provide an entry to formal qualifications like SVQ. This school year, 89% of young adults at Camphill achieved a STARS award.

Among them was 21-year-old Jon Silver, who received five of the 40 awards handed out at a special ceremony on 2 March. A residential pupil at Camphill, Jon’s STARS Award recognised his dedication and hard work in the school’s organic, walled garden.

“The STARS Awards allow me to be more independent and learn more skills,” said Jon. “I love doing the STARS awards. It makes me proud of myself to achieve them and show people what I have done.”

Camphill pupil Duncan Ewing with his STARS Award

Duncan Ewen also picked up a STARS Award at the ceremony, which celebrates the diverse achievements of young people with additional support needs.

Developing skills and work experience

Young people with disabilities are currently three times less likely to be in education or employment by the time they reach 19 years old. Camphill is committed to helping its pupils to achieve their full potential.

Keir Ingram is one of the students benefiting from the rich learning and life experiences on offer at Camphill School, Aberdeen.

One of the ways it does that is to provide rich learning and work experience opportunities. Its newest venture, Murtle Market, will be a hub for students to improve their employability and relationship-building skills, at the same time as promoting the school’s sustainable living ethos.

The charity’s organic produce and refillery store FRUVER will move to the market and open to the public. Murtle Market will also feature a takeaway café, a display of the young people’s arts and crafts, and a showcase of the organisation’s 80-year heritage.

STARS Awards boost pupils’ self-esteem and development

The National Autistic Society recently recognised the success of the STARS awards, highlighting the value of skills development and work experience.

Alex Busch, executive director of Camphill School, says Camphill students are inspiring.

Alex Busch, executive director at Camphill School Aberdeen said: “The students show great pride in having their achievements recognised, and especially in receiving their personalised certificates.

“In fact, a recent survey found that 95% of parents highlighted the STARS Awards’ importance to their child’s self-esteem and development. There have also been a number of students where the level of achievement has exceeded expectations, demonstrating that the system encourages independence and self-reliance.

“Our students’ achievements never fail to inspire me.”

Camphill School Aberdeen has raised £2.5 million towards their £10 million capital appeal, which aims to significantly increase the number of people with complex additional needs it can support. Find out more about how you can support the charity’s vision.

