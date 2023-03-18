Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets banned in government?

By The Flying Pigs
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner, Simon Fogiel and John Hardie.

Tanya Souter, Aberdeen’s lifestyle guru

I da ken about youse, but I wiz amazed tae hear that the Cabinet Office his banned government officials fae haein TikTok on their phones. I mean, fit are fowk in government daein farting aboot wi’ TikTok in the first place?

The Flying Pigs

Diz the chancellor o’ the Exchequer and popular rhyming slang Jeremy Hunt ging intae the lavvies at the Hoose o’ Commons and record wee videos o’ himself lip-syncing tae Dua Lipa?

Diz the secretary o’ state for Scotland post dunce routines using the handle @Alister-Jack-Ya-Body?

Is Cruella Braverman addicted tae watching clips o’ puppies daen the funniest things, files she imagines fit they’d look like as a hat?

Obviously, Michael Gove must use it learn foo tae throw shapes. We a’ ken he likes a boogie, especially onyb’dy fa spilt their drinks trying tae dodge him in Club Tropicana the ither wik.

They say the move is doon tae security concerns, ‘cause the social media platform is pairt-owned by the Chinese Government, but I think we a’ ken the truth. Rishi Sunak is trying tae get his MPs tae stop footering aboot, watching nonsense on their phones instead o’ daein ony work.

We already hid ‘at scundal wi’ the Tory backbencher fa wiz watching highly specialised tractor videos, we’ve a’ seen the state o’ Matt Hancock’s WhatsApps, and fa kens foo mony ithers are lounging about playing Candy Crush or chatting guff? Ony parent fa his tried tae get their kids aff devices lang enough tae brush their teeth and pit their shoes and coats on kens fit I’m spikken aboot.

Grant Shapps doesn't plan to quit TikTok (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

If the UK Government’s on TikTok, nithin else is getting daen. ‘At’ll be fit wye naen o’ them kens the answers tae ony o’ Victoria Derbyshire’s questions.

I seen that a few o’ them is planning tae defy the ban. The minister currently known as Grant Shapps says “the show goes on”, and is nae gaan tae be deleting TikTok fae his own phone, even if the app is banned fae government devices.

I suppose at’s fair enough. His phone shouldna be naewye near the business o’ government. Much like its owner.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the sports columnist who’s not afraid to slice it into the rough

Now that the BBC has closed Linekergate by unsuspending him, and Match of the Day will be returned to its full running time this weekend – with Gary, the nation’s sweetmeat, back in the hotspot – I know Old Kenny won’t be the only one what is delighted that things will be back to normal.

When the 20-minute, no-theme-tune, no-commentators, no-analysis episode of MOTD aired last week, the BBC was setting a dangerous precipice.

My Melody says to me, she says: “Match of the Day done and dusted in 20 minutes? This could catch on, Kenny! Now we can watch something together”, and we seen an episode of “Grey’s Astronomy” (which is like Holby City, but all the doctors and patients is related to each other). Desperate times.

Football without no commentators and pundits just wasn’t not the same, was it not? For starters, if it wasn’t for the commentators, I wouldn’t not have no idea how to pronounce the names of a lot of overseas players, like Hakim Ziyech, Gabriel Martinelli or Fred. And, without the pundits, how would we know which defenders had played like a diddy every week and need to be dropped from our Fantasy League teams?

But, just as order is restored in football, it’s time for another sport to follow in its footstools in the controverbial steaks. The world of golf is in turtle and, for once, it’s not about all these LIV golfers and their ill-gotten canes.

Apparently, the bigwigs is thinking of making the pros play with a special ball what stops them hitting it so far. Unsurprisingly, the players aren’t too keen on the plan. I can just see Rory McIlroy teeing up on the first at Augusta with his £2,500 driver and a Penfold Commando!

It’s got Old Kenny thinking, though, of the other ways that technomoligical innovations has changed sport, and wondering if things wouldn’t not be better, and fairer for everyone, if they could be reversed, so that everyone used the same rubbish kit.

All that high-tech gear the swimmers wear now could be replaced with stripy, woollen Victorian bathing suits, Ronnie O’Sullivan’s snooker cue could be swapped out for a broom handle, and I, for one, would love to have seen Usain Bolt and all the other sprinters running the Olympic 100m final in their gymmies.

@FlyingPigNews

