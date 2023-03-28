Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Columnists

Lindsay Razaq: Balancing the scales when giving children right message over healthy eating

We have to be careful not to do more harm than good when encouraging healthy habits, writes Lindsay Razaq.

We have to be careful of the language we use when it comes to encouraging healthy eating in children. Image: DCT design team/PA
We have to be careful of the language we use when it comes to encouraging healthy eating in children. Image: DCT design team/PA
By Lindsay Razaq

“I don’t want to wear that jumper, mummy!”

“Why not?” I ask my daughter, surprised, for this isn’t one of our usual battlegrounds.

“It makes me look really fat …”

I wince, stunned by my five-year-old’s reply. Yes, she’s only five. For once, I’m momentarily speechless, caught completely off-guard.

This isn’t a topic we’ve discussed at home, other than to explain – while reading Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – that fat, like stupid or ugly, isn’t a kind word to use. So why would she think that? Where is this coming from? And what does it mean?

Pulling myself together, I swiftly rattle off a few potentially reassuring compliments about how much the jumper suits her, how cosy it is and, thankfully, we move on – for now anyway.

But it’s a brutal wake-up call and I can’t shake the sick feeling in the pit of my stomach.

Relentless quest over healthy eating habits for children

Of course, I knew I’d be having these conversations with both my children at some point. We all have questions and doubts as we grow up. I’m just shocked at how soon we’ve arrived here, barely halfway through the first year of primary school.

Maybe I shouldn’t be. Perhaps I was naive not to be prepared for this from the off.

After-all, with a smartphone always to hand, kids today – mine included – are routinely photographed and filmed. They know how to smile, how to pose and often ask to see – or worse – “check” a picture after it’s been taken. In such a world, how could Maya not be aware of her body and have opinions on how she looks, opinions that will surely only become more pronounced as she gets older and social media inevitably starts to play a greater role in her life.

On top of that, there’s my relentless quest to ensure our family eats and lives well, so limiting unhealthy snacks, serving lots of fruit and vegetables, and getting plenty of exercise. We walk everywhere we can, for instance, and Maya has to choose which day she has a pudding at school.

This might seem strict – it is – but the statistics show I’m right to be concerned.

Warning over childhood obesity

The World Obesity Federation warned this month that more than half the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2035 if the current trends prevail, with rates rising faster among children.

And data collected from 33 countries between 2018 and 2020 for the World Health Organization’s European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative revealed that 29% of children aged 7-9 years are living with overweight or obesity.

Clearly, in this context, we absolutely have a duty to encourage our young people to eat properly, to enjoy fresh produce, and I make no apologies for keeping a close eye on what my son and daughter eat.

I’m realising, however, and Maya’s comment brought this into sharp focus, that I do need to be vigilant about how loudly I bang my drum. Because, while these figures are frightening, so is the estimate by Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, that approximately 1.25 million people in the UK have one.

Moreover, the journal JAMA Pediatrics reported last month that 22% of children and adolescents, based on 32 studies from 16 countries, showed disordered eating behaviours.

And according to a Scottish Parliament briefing from last June, in Scotland, the number of children under 18 admitted to a mental health or general or acute speciality with an eating disorder increased by 86% between 2019 and 2021.

Terrifying number of children with eating disorders

These numbers are equally terrifying, if not more so. And it begs the question – could my efforts to raise healthy human beings actually be doing more harm than good?

It fills me with horror to acknowledge that my best intentions might have contributed to Maya’s devastating self-analysis, but yes, quite possibly.

This is obviously a difficult balance to strike and there’s no easy answer. At the very least, I think we all have a responsibility, both parents and wider society, to pay attention to the language we use, taking particular care to talk about exercise in relation to a healthy lifestyle rather than linking it to weight loss and portraying skinny as the ideal.

There is a difficult balance to strike when speaking to children about healthy eating. Image: Shutterstock

We must also banish the notion that certain foods are naughty – as we suggest when we offer “treats” – and instead teach our little ones about the importance of moderation, a worthy lesson more generally too in our excess-filled and fuelled civilisation.

But above all we must – leading by example – help the next generation to feel comfortable in their own skins, instilling in youngsters the confidence to embrace who they are, regardless of size or shape.

For me, this has been a life-long journey, indeed, one I’m still on.

Hopefully, Maya and her peers will get there a little quicker.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a first-time mum

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Newly-elected leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, with Neil Gray (left) and Shona Robison, arriving at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Humza Yousaf faces baptism of fire to win over Scottish voters
We must all work together to make Union Street a better place. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: We must all talk about how to build a great future for…
SNP leadership hopefuls, from left to right, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes (Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: A new first minister is a chance for a new post-populist era
Outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband and former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell (Image: Andrew Milligan/Shutterstock)
David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections
2
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
The Seafood Bothy owner is speaking out after fears about "scary" Stonehaven lobsters sunk her plans
What a week: Lobsters rock on and comrades get their claws out
The case of Jack the Ripper has fascinated people for generations. Images; Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will we ever know the true identity of Jack the Ripper?
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not just about refugees - the UK Government is restricting your…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon before leaving the main chamber after her last First Minster's Questions (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Winning elections does not a great leader make
2

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented