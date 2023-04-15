What a week: Norway’s Angry Boy has nothing to cry about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What a week: Norway’s Angry Boy has nothing to cry about

Norway has much to teach us about health and wellbeing, putting family at the centre of everything and providing for future generations.

The famous Angry Boy Statue in Vigeland Sculpture Park, Oslo, Norway. Image: Shutterstock.
The famous Angry Boy Statue in Vigeland Sculpture Park, Oslo, Norway. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

I thought I had to join a gym and cut carbs to get fit – but all I needed to do was visit my husband’s friends in Norway.

Man do those Norwegians know how to eat healthy and exercise!

I say exercise because that’s what I call it when I notch up steps on my fitness watch and summon the will power to do an aerobics class.

The Norwegians may not have a word for exercise because for them, walking for miles, skiing, kayaking and general physical exertion is just daily life.

How a mum-of-three had the strength to push Yours Truly up a slight slope on skis is beyond me.

But then she had no choice – I was screaming in terror as I slid backwards and was frightening the wildlife.

They say Norwegians are born with skis and during this Easter holiday, children as young as three were zipping past me.

They say Norwegians are born skiing and they certainly do start early.

This wasn’t a fancy resort, simply a snow-covered field at Budal, Trondelag, where we stayed with friends in their century-old cottage.

Many Norwegians have such cottages, handed down through generations, lovingly maintained and cherished.

Man do those Norwegians know how to build houses!

The open air folk museum in Oslo has timber houses dating back to 1650, all still structurally sound and able to keep heat in and weather out.

Second properties are a home away from home, visited on high days and holidays and full of family memorabilia – a grandfather’s cabinet here, old photographs there.

It’s a far cry from the Airbnb/investor mentality we’ve seen in Scotland, where properties anywhere picturesque are snapped up as buy-to-lets, with only profit in mind while buyers who wish to make a permanent home are priced out of the market.

Many Norwegians have timber cottages, cabins or summerhouses, which have stood the test of time.

Investment-wise, Norway played a blinder by establishing its government pension fund to invest surplus revenue from the petroleum sector, currently worth around £200,000 per Norwegian citizen.

The Oil Fund’s task, says Norges Bank which manages it on behalf of the Norwegian people, “is to ensure our common wealth lasts as long as possible”.

As for how it is managed, “there is broad political agreement” on that – now isn’t that a refreshing notion?

Trondheim with its colourful riverside buildings is a popular destination.

Norwegians also excel at making chocolate, brewing beer, decorating, entertaining, respecting nature, earning good money, appreciating simple pleasures and staying connected to family.

BeReal is a popular app which prompts people once a day and at any moment to share photos of their real lives and without modification.

It’s an uplifting and fascinating snapshot of reality and the antithesis of airbrushed, carefully-selected and self-conscious social media posts.

Instead of worrying about living their best lives, the Norwegians I met are living their lives, which by virtue of their lifestyle choices, amounts to the same thing.

The modern skyline of Oslo, Norway.

Family, parenthood, humanity and emotion are celebrated beautifully in Oslo’s Vigeland Park, where sculptures range from amusing to heart-wrenching.

A dad runs out of hands to carry four children and balances one on his foot; a mum carts two kids on her back as they use her plaits as reins.

Sinnataggen, or Angry Boy, depicts an irate toddler, although what he has to cry about in this incredible country beats me.

It’s certainly not the trains, because short of taking the Orient Express, I doubt a more luxurious rail service exists.

Seven hours from Trondheim to Oslo in economy class were over too quickly owing to the fabulous views, hot chocolate and retro buffet car.

Travelling by train through the Norwegian landscape is an absolute joy.

Having run out of time before the trip, I did something I’ve never done before which is rock up to a country without speaking a word of the language.

There was no language barrier though, because even the three-year-old skier spoke English when required.

The only time I felt like I wasn’t making myself understood was when I tried to explain why some people enjoy Walt Disney World.

Although theme parks didn’t appeal, everyone I met had travelled the world and studied extensively.

I left having learned so much, and apart from the niggling worry that I’m a podgy, poor, underachieving snowflake, I have returned with lots of exciting ideas and a deep affection for Norwegians.

The statues in Vigeland Park, also known as Frogner Park, in Oslo.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]