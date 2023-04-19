Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes manager Ross Jack admits this season has been disappointing as they try to finish on a high.

The Speysiders face Huntly at Mackessack Park this evening before concluding the campaign against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Rothes could still finish sixth if they won their last two Breedon Highland League games and Inverurie Locos lost to Formartine United.

But reflecting on this term, Jack said: “We’ve lost personnel and had an unbelievable run of injuries as well.

“It’s been stop-start and it’s been disappointing from my point of view. We expected a lot more in terms of our position in the league and to be competing more for cups. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“Even if we finish with 50 points, I wouldn’t count that as success for us.

“We need to be up challenging at the top end and getting to finals if we can.

“That’s the club’s ambition and that’s the ambition of myself and the players when we’ve been here.”

One piece of good news for Rothes was midfielder Jake Thomson, 21, and 20-year-old defender Ben Williamson penning contract extensions until the summer of 2025 last week.

Jack added: “It’s great for the club, the two boys have been great since they came in.

“Jake is probably the most improved player over the last five months, he’s worked so hard at his game.

“Ben has had a horrid time with injuries and he’s out just now with a tendon injury.

“Hopefully he comes back for pre-season with a spring in his step and clear of injuries. There’s so much potential with Ben.”

Hale sees improvements

Tonight’s game is Huntly’s last for this season.

Sitting ninth, the Black and Golds are already guaranteed to finish in the top half for just the third time in 10 years.

A victory would move them up to seventh, with Rothes and Nairn County playing their final games this weekend.

Boss Allan Hale said: “We haven’t got any silverware to play for, but we’re still trying to finish as high as we can.

“If you look at the stats in terms of points, goals conceded and league position, we’ve improved our numbers.

“We’ll try to finish well against Rothes and then look at improving in the areas we’ve spoken about for next season.

“There have been a lot of positives, however, we also know there are plenty of things to work on.”