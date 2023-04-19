Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

The Speysiders could still finish sixth in the Breedon Highland League, but manager Jack has been disappointed this season.

By Callum Law
Rothes manager Ross Jack has been readying his side to face Huntly
Rothes manager Ross Jack has been readying his side to face Huntly

Rothes manager Ross Jack admits this season has been disappointing as they try to finish on a high.

The Speysiders face Huntly at Mackessack Park this evening before concluding the campaign against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Rothes could still finish sixth if they won their last two Breedon Highland League games and Inverurie Locos lost to Formartine United.

But reflecting on this term, Jack said: “We’ve lost personnel and had an unbelievable run of injuries as well.

“It’s been stop-start and it’s been disappointing from my point of view. We expected a lot more in terms of our position in the league and to be competing more for cups. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“Even if we finish with 50 points, I wouldn’t count that as success for us.

“We need to be up challenging at the top end and getting to finals if we can.

“That’s the club’s ambition and that’s the ambition of myself and the players when we’ve been here.”

One piece of good news for Rothes was midfielder Jake Thomson, 21, and 20-year-old defender Ben Williamson penning contract extensions until the summer of 2025 last week.

Jack added: “It’s great for the club, the two boys have been great since they came in.

“Jake is probably the most improved player over the last five months, he’s worked so hard at his game.

“Ben has had a horrid time with injuries and he’s out just now with a tendon injury.

“Hopefully he comes back for pre-season with a spring in his step and clear of injuries. There’s so much potential with Ben.”

Hale sees improvements

Tonight’s game is Huntly’s last for this season.

Sitting ninth, the Black and Golds are already guaranteed to finish in the top half for just the third time in 10 years.

A victory would move them up to seventh, with Rothes and Nairn County playing their final games this weekend.

Boss Allan Hale said: “We haven’t got any silverware to play for, but we’re still trying to finish as high as we can.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is hoping to end their season on a high.

“If you look at the stats in terms of points, goals conceded and league position, we’ve improved our numbers.

“We’ll try to finish well against Rothes and then look at improving in the areas we’ve spoken about for next season.

“There have been a lot of positives, however, we also know there are plenty of things to work on.”

