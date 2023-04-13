Islanders ‘weary’ over latest CalMac ferry disruption says Western Isles MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islanders ‘weary’ over latest CalMac ferry disruption says Western Isles MSP

Alasdair Allan met with transport officials to highlight how fed up islanders are with the ferry situation.

By Ross Hempseed
CalMac ferry disruption
MV Loch Seaforth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has told the Scottish Government’s transport minister about people’s frustration over the ongoing ferry disruption.

The meeting comes after the MV Loch Seaforth was pulled from Ullapool-Stornoway service following a technical fault.

It resulted in ferry cancellations from Monday evening until the ferry returned to service on Wednesday evening.

Many islanders will be used to the idea of ferry cancellations as it is just one episode in a long-running saga of breakdowns in CalMac’s ageing ferry fleet.

However, the ferry operator has stressed it spent a record amount on fleet maintenance last year.

Frustration from islanders

Mr Allan made clear to minister Kevin Stewart, islanders are “frustrated” over the latest disruption.

The Loch Seaforth is not only CalMac’s newest but the biggest ferry and operates an important route across to the Western Isles.

Not only does it carry passengers who rely on the ferry for travel but also freight which island businesses rely on for their livelihoods.

Alasdair Allan met with Transport minister Kevin Stewart to convey islanders frustration at the ferry disruption. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Allan said: “The community is increasingly weary of disruptions to the ferry service, most recently those caused by the recent breakdown of MV Loch Seaforth.”

“We impressed on the new Transport Minister that this situation has been causing real economic and social harm.”

“I have spent much of the last few days dealing with enquiries from families who are stranded in Ullapool or who are trying to get to medical appointments on the mainland.”

‘Causing real economic and social harm’

While the Loch Seaforth has returned to service, several islanders have voiced their frustration over the lack of reliability when it comes to the ferries.

The issue is further compounded by the reduction in flights to Inverness operated by Loganair.

Flights have been suspended until April 24 due to industrial action, even though that issue has since been resolved.

Loganair will increase flights between Stornoway to Inverness from April 24 following a reduction due to industrial action. Image: Loganair.

Mr Allan added: “We all made clear to the minister and CalMac that there has to be better planning around breakdown scenarios.”

“The building of several new vessels does offer longer-term solutions but, in the here and now, CalMac simply does not have enough ships.

“The introduction of MV Alfred into the fleet in the coming weeks does ease some of that pressure, but there is clearly an urgent need for another vessel to be chartered to make the fleet more resilient.”

CalMac has warned the next two years would be “challenging” for islanders as the operator tries to maintain services with the vessels it has.

‘Protecting essential services’

CalMac has acknowledged that ferry breakdowns cause a “great amount” of disruption and take their responsibility to serve island communities very seriously.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said “We spent a record £34million on fleet maintenance last year, which was an increase of around 70% from £20m in 2017.

“Annual overhaul is a highly complex task which our teams plan for months and involves an average of 35,000 engineering tasks being carried out across the fleet.

MV Loch Seaforth at her berth in Ullapool earlier this week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“This increased investment can be attributed, in part, to the age of the vessels, with more than 38% of them exceeding 30 years of age and increasing challenges around obsolescence and obtaining parts. Investment in maintenance is planned to grow to well over £40m in 2023.

“Breakdowns cause a great amount of disruption and when they occur, we pull together specialist teams from across the organisation who prioritise getting the vessel back into service.

“We have no spare vessels in the fleet, so the teams focus is on protecting essential services and moving customers onto other sailings if possible.

“We take our responsibility to support island economies and to provide communities with a quality lifeline service very seriously.

“Decisions to cancel services are taken as a last resort but we recognise that disruption to services is extremely challenging for customers. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness
To go with story by Louise Glen. Zekun Zhang was reported missing yesterday. Image: Police Scotland. Picture shows; Zekum Zhang. Ben Nevis. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 12/04/2023
Body found in search for 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis
Anne Perry in 2008 after launching her paperback version of 'We Shall not Sleep' in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT
Anne Perry: Portmahomack crime fiction author with dark murderous past dies aged 84
A Royal Mail worker with a Skyports drone from a project in the Isles of Scilly in 2021. The drones used in the Orkney Islands will be much larger. Image: Skyports.
Unreliable ferries prompt Royal Mail drone deliveries to Orkney Islands
Viking Venus at Lerwick Port. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.
Shetland prepares for 'busiest cruise season yet' as first of 150 ships docks in…
Hi-Bike Fort William have three new charging hubs in Fort William. Pictured: Upper Achintore.
Hi-Bike Fort William installs three new e-bike charging hubs in the UK's Outdoor Capital
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis shakes hands with Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal, while Andrew Robertson of Liverpool (in red) reacts (Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Dehumanisation of football referees and officials must not be tolerated
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: Gordonians need two wins from last four games to secure National Three title
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'I always had full belief in the squad'. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]