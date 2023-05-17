Iain Maciver: Pop stars and politicians are getting excited for festival season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Pop stars and politicians are getting excited for festival season

No matter how old you are, there are music acts for all tastes heading to the Highlands and islands this spring and summer.

Will Douglas Ross show off some dance moves on stage with Atomic Kitten? (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
By Iain Maciver

If you were watching Eurovision at home and had to listen to Mel Giedroyc wittering inanely over the various countries’ artistes and anchor people and over Graham Norton, what did you think? Annoying?

That was a real faux pas, putting Graham out on stage. He does best when he can share his wit and wisdom with a warm microphone, almost like Terry Wogan. I like Mel, but she hasn’t got what Graham has.

And the Archbishop of Canterbury doesn’t have what I have – a clean driving licence. Days after bringing that jewel-encrusted crown down on the head of the King, long to reign over us, the Archbishop of Canterbury has had all sorts raining down on his own bonce.

Some say he let the Church of England down, that he let the worldwide Anglican Communion of which he is leader down, that he let the King down and, of course, that he let himself down. Tosh.

The Archbish was ordered to pay £510 for driving at 25mph. He broke the 20mph limit near his own wee pad, Lambeth Palace, last year. The Archbish – real name Justin Welby – now has three points on his licence. I pity him because he did offer to pay it online, but was apparently not notified of the court hearing, so inadvertently passed the deadline for paying the initial fine of about £300.

There’s no word on whether he will appeal, but he jolly well should. Just because he earns around £85,000 a year and is said to be worth £3 million doesn’t mean he shouldn’t challenge unfair treatment. Someone should stand up against injustice. It should just as well be Justin Welby.

If someone is going to be an older father, it could just as well be Robert De Niro. He and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen have just had a baby. De Niro is 79. Aww… What?!

Baby Gia is his seventh child. Gia is 50 years younger than his oldest kid. The star of The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Raging Bull is not, however, the oldest dada, or even the oldest celebrity dada.

Actor Anthony Quinn was 81 when his son was born in 1996. Spanish singer Julio Iglesias Snr was 90 years young in 2005 when he died, seven months before he became a dada again.

Three nights of proper choons

De Niro’s most famous line was in the movie Taxi Driver. It was: “You talkin’ to me?” Yep, she was, and there were a lot of sweet nothings whispered as well.

And I need to whisper about other old-timers – sorry, more mature performers – who’ll be in Stornoway next week. What about enduring rock legend John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival? What about Chrissie Hynde with The Pretenders, without whom the 1970s and 1980s would not have been the same.

Remember Ocean Colour Scene and Primal Scream? They’ll be here. Orange Juice was a hit for Scottish rocker Edwyn Collins. He’s coming up.

Some tickets for the Midnight Sun Weekender are available. Surprise someone you love, whatever age they are, and bring them over for up to three nights of proper choons.

If the ferries are booked or broken, you are allowed to book a private one, like Scottish circular economy minister Lorna Slater did. She didn’t even use the CalMac ferry to go to the island of Rum, but hired a private boat instead. The Greens minister has been accused of not following her party’s own advice to use public transport.

Everyone who goes to Rum, the island, usually has a rum in Mallaig beforehand. I don’t know if she likes a dram, but I can just imagine Lorna S striding into the Steam Inn and announcing: “I’ll have a standard, please. And make it a double.”

Will Atomic Kitten make Douglas Whole Again?

Not unlike Kyle Falconer in yon Dundee band The View who, it seems, wouldn’t be out of place in any bar rammy. What came over him last week, when he went ballistic during a gig? Did you see that on-stage scrap? That looked yob-style brutal. We don’t know what needling was going on, but he knew they were on stage.

There are, however, other more pleasing music events coming up soon. I’m not talking about MacMoray 2024 next Easter, when Atomic Kitten – possibly with their superfan and wannabe performer, Douglas Ross, the Moray MP – may be headlining.

Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan (Image: DC Thomson/PA)

Having spoken of his fondness and his ability to sing – sorry, say – the words of famous track Whole Again, the ladies have declared a reciprocal fondness. Oh, my…

I know I have warned against politicians trying to look cool, but I’m truly hoping to see them all performing on stage together. That could make me vote – to ban all politicians from all stages in the country.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Editor's Picks

