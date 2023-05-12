Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet Douglas Ross!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet Douglas Ross!

The chart-topping girl group is among the first three acts confirmed for the Elgin festival in 2024.

By David Mackay
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA

Girl group Atomic Kitten has been confirmed as the first name to appear at next year’s MacMoray in Elgin – and they can’t wait to meet Douglas Ross.

During the last Scottish Parliament election the Moray MP made headlines when he sang the band’s hit Whole Again during a TV interview.

The politician has previously admitted the 2001 number one hit is his favourite karaoke song.

Now the girl group has pledged to try and make the Scottish Conservatives leader “whole again”, but have joked they’re not sure it’s possible.

In a tweet, Mr Ross described the announcement as the “best day ever”, adding: “Dreams do come true.”

‘Guilty pleasure’

He added: “It feels like all my birthdays and Christmases have come at once.

“I never tire of saying how great Moray is and it’s clear that Atomic Kitten agree by confirming they’re heading here next year.

“On a serious note, MacMoray has been a great event attracting many big names and I’m delighted that Atomic Kitten will join the list of headline artists. ”

He continued: “Whole Again is my guilty pleasure and go-to karaoke song so I’m looking forward to hearing the professionals sing it live in Elgin at an event that brings lots of enjoyment to the area and is a big boost to the local economy.”

Atomic Kitten are the first band to be confirmed for next year’s MacMoray.

The band, which once featured Kerry Katona, were big stars in the late 90s and early 2000s with five top 10 singles, with Whole Again being the most successful.

Gareth Gates performing at Free at the Dee in Aberdeen in 2002. Image: DC Thomson

This week the group has been performing in their hometown of Liverpool as part of the Eurovision celebrations.

Also on the MacMoray line-up is Gareth Gates, who was runner-up in the first Pop Idol in 2002 following a titanic battle with eventual winner Will Young.

His debut single, a cover of Unchained Melody, was the second best-selling song of the 2000s decade – beaten only by Will Young’s debut Evergreen.

More recently, he has been appearing in musical theatre in London’s West End, including the starring role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and as Marius in Les Miserables.

The final act to be confirmed today is Swedish club legend Basshunter, who has sold more than 3 million records worldwide.

The DJ, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, is best known for hits Now You’re Gone, which spent five weeks at number one in 2007, and All I Ever Wanted.

MacMoray tickets for next year already selling fast

About 10,000 people packed Cooper Park in Elgin for two days this month for MacMoray, enjoying hits from the Vengaboys, B*Witched and Cascada alongside Scottish favourites Big Country and the Bay City Rollers.

Next year’s event has already been confirmed for the weekend of May 4 and 5 with tickets already selling fast.

Nearly half of the weekend tickets have already sold out, with VIP packages already completely snapped up.

Organisers have already secured a licence to keep holding the event in Elgin until 2025.

Gallery: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

