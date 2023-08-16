Iain Maciver: CB radio craze brought Convoy cool to the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: CB radio craze brought Convoy cool to the Western Isles

Citizens' band radio spawned an entire Americanised language of its own, even in the Outer Hebrides.

Actor Kris Kristofferson stars as trucker Martin 'Rubber Duck' Penwald in 1978 film Convoy (Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

Remember when we used to speak in weird American lingo? Millennials still do, but this was when many of us were caught up in the CB radio craze.

Citizens’ band radio started in America in the late 1960s, and eventually also swept the UK. It was bizarre. It spawned an entire language of its own.

Every driver under 30 had a CB handle, their call sign by which other CBers would know them. I was Sitting Bull at my RAF stations in Morayshire and Ayrshire, but when I came back to Stornoway everyone put an extra letter in Sitting.

Don’t laugh. Not funny.

The rigs we had were not, er, entirely legal back then, being American-made and non-licensable. In the 1980s, the UK Government did legalise CB here but on different frequencies, so you couldn’t use sets from across the pond.

I would have to buy a new rig. That’s when I lost interest. Another former island CBer explained his subsequent life to me recently: “Iain, I also was too tight to invest and now I’m too tight in my vest.”

Much as I loathe the Americanisation of our language today, we all succumbed during the CB craze. If you had a girlfriend, or just a female passenger, she was a “seat cover” in CB chat. Charming.

We thought we were so cool when we signed off with caring messages to other boy racers like: “Keep the shiny side up and the greasy side down.”

The cops of the Western Isles division of Northern Constabulary were our targets as we tried to keep a step ahead of them. They were smokies, bears and even Kojaks, from the lollipop-sucking star of a popular New York detective series.

American cops already had speed guns and, even though they didn’t come to the UK until the late-1980s, we talked as if they were already here. If you saw a panda car pulled off the road, you’d transmit a warning about “a Kojak with a Kodak”. We were so ahead of our time.

What really helped the CB craze take hold was a 1976 hit song called Convoy from a Kris Kristofferson movie of the same name. Even if you’re too young to have been a music fan then, it gets played a lot on the box whenever they mention American trucks, police chases or, of course, CB radio.

Who sang Convoy? I bet you didn’t remember it was CW McCall or Rubber Duck. Remember the words?

“Yeah, them smokies is thick as bugs on a bumper
They even had a bear in the air
I says: ‘Callin’ all trucks, this here’s the Duck
‘We’re about to go a-huntin’ bear'”

Pure poetry. It was later sung in my local pub in south London by a very popular performer called Rita, from Wyoming. She packed the place out at weekends – every darned weekend.

In her Stetson and cowboy boots, she also had a loud sound effect machine, like a honking truck. Oh, and did I mention that she played piano and many other instruments too? She was extremely talented.

And did I mention one of the reasons the pub may have been rammed? At the end of the evening, Rita would perform topless. Remind me to tell you why she eventually could not bear to go bare.

A bear in the air

That line about a bear in the air is a classic. It was CB-speak for a police helicopter; that phrase proved to be very prophetic this week. From another Morayshire RAF base, jet fighters were scrambled to also go a-hunting bear.

Russian tanker aircraft called Tupolev-142 Bears are again testing the UK’s readiness to respond to Russia’s illegal incursions into our airspace – just as they did all those years ago, when a young CB enthusiast from Stornoway helped launch F-4 Phantoms to do the same thing. I was that airman.

Cheeky blighters, these Russians. There was yet another incident on Monday, when Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth had to intercept Bears north of Shetland and tell them to get lost in coarse language.

RAF Lossiemouth are to appear in a Channel 4 series.
RAF Lossiemouth personnel practise scramble drills (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Oh, I was going to tell you what happened to yon slightly-coarse performer, Rita from Wyoming. She was an amazing musician who played piano and any other instrument she was asked to. Before I left London, she announced on stage she had given up her topless routines.

There were gasps all around. Why on earth did she have to give up when she was pulling in punters from around the Home Counties?

She sobbed: “I just made a mistake. Yes, sirree – I could play all these instruments but I learned a painful lesson. During the topless part of my show, someone asked me to play the accordion.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

