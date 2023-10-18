Mike Edwards: Don’t become desensitised to heartbreaking trend of suicide in young men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Mike Edwards: Don’t become desensitised to heartbreaking trend of suicide in young men

Can't more be done to help people in Scotland who have found themselves feeling unable to keep on living?

Scotland is losing too many people to suicide - particularly young men (Image: eelnosiva/Shutterstock)
Scotland is losing too many people to suicide - particularly young men (Image: eelnosiva/Shutterstock)
By Mike Edwards

As a long-term Inverness evacuee, I rely – more than many do, I believe – on social media to keep me up to date with events in my Heimat.

It goes way beyond Facebook giving me the score of an Inverness Caley game I cannot attend, road conditions for a journey I cannot drive, or the weather forecast for a visit I cannot make. And, for me, the app has long since passed being merely the means of looking at pictures of your dog, your dinner, or your dog’s dinner. Facebook now is concurrently a forecast of events and a Tardis taking me back in time.

If you’ll indulge this middle-ager, my dashboard is crammed with Facebook groups where I, and many like me, can worship at the altar of all things home – while I stand at the mantelpiece, all dewy-eyed, glass in hand, and reminisce.

But there are some pages I will admit to looking at through my fingers, because that middle age I mentioned just now does not come alone. Alongside the football updates, the pictures of old Inverness, the AS and ST number plates, the Inverness High School reunions and the harbour branch line interest group, my list of favourites includes the town’s undertakers.

I suppose being the product of parents much older than those of my contemporaries, it was drummed into me that respect extended, and indeed was multiplied, to those who had passed away. My father had fought in the war and my mother lived through it. Maybe it was that. Of course, they survived decades before the internet, and the notion of Facebook would have been dismissed scornfully by my father in the same way as pop music, long hair and English beer were.

Too many young men are dying before their time

It is usually worst on a Monday morning when, after a busy weekend, the undertakers upload their Facebook updates. I groan when I see one with “three new posts” and open the page with huge trepidation, because there is every chance I will know one or more of the trio who have just passed.

If they had a long life then I suppose that is good, but when you see the family asking for donations in lieu of flowers to such and such a charity, you know the illness the departed had bravely borne. As is the way with social media, these posts are accompanied by photographs of the person in question, and we can see what readers of a newspaper death notice cannot.

More troubling even than reading about the death of someone I knew, or who is younger or not much older than I, is the all too frequent trend recently of young men passing long before their time. When the family’s Facebook announcement states that, instead of flowers, donations can be made to a mental health charity, the sad story is complete.

More often than not, the face beaming out of the post belongs to a young man, a father and son, a brother and uncle, who loved and was loved, and it is heartbreaking to see because the photographed smile hides the truth.

We should always be kind

In July, I was fortunate to receive the OBE from King Charles. I chose Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace for the investiture, because that is the town of my birth. My mother took me there many times as a child, and we always went via Slough, where we changed trains. I remember watching excitedly as expresses thundered through the station while we waited on the platform.

On my summer visit this year, my first for decades, I noticed that the express platforms were fenced off. When I asked a member of staff why this was, he told me that too many people were using the station to take their own lives – and they were mostly young men.

When that Inverness Facebook page informs me that, yet again, the Kessock Bridge is closed because of an ongoing incident, I read with disappointment the comments made by irate motorists who face nothing worse than going home to a cold dinner.

In all probability, we will never know the full story behind why someone would feel that they had no option left other than to take their life

That ongoing incident will regularly involve someone whose psychopomp has reached out, and who has found themselves at a time in their life when they can take no more. Then, it may well be their face smiling at me from the undertakers’ Facebook post, and their heartbroken family asking for donations to charity.

Is there too much pressure on young men? Does the same Facebook demand that they are more? Happily together with someone? Have more money? A better job? A bigger house? A faster car?

In all probability, we will never know the full story behind why someone would feel that they had no option left other than to take their life, which reinforces my view that, in an age when we can be pretty well anything we want, we should always be kind.

Mike Edwards OBE was the face of the evening news on STV for more than 25 years and is a published author, a charity trustee and a serving Army Reservist

