Catherine Deveney: Understanding complex loss refugees suffer is key to being truly compassionate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Understanding complex loss refugees suffer is key to being truly compassionate

All migrants leave behind a life, and that is never easy, even when it’s chosen.

Earlier this year, Afghan refugee Amir Hussain Ibrahimi, 24, accused a UK Government minister who said people must 'help themselves' of not understanding the reality of the situation for refugees. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Earlier this year, Afghan refugee Amir Hussain Ibrahimi, 24, accused a UK Government minister who said people must 'help themselves' of not understanding the reality of the situation for refugees. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
By Catherine Deveney

For all her bluster and chutzpah, my mother was a tender-hearted wee thing who cried at the drop of a hat.

On the rare occasions she heard a rendition of Ellan Vannin, the unofficial national anthem of her native Isle of Man, she could sing only the opening lines in her high, warbly voice before the tears flowed. In the end, she preferred not to hear it.

As a child, my heart used to break watching what I know now was the sadness of the exile; the island girl who fell in love with a Glaswegian and moved there, despite friends warning her that Sauchiehall Street flowed with blood on a Saturday night.

The song is about a faraway islander who sits “beneath the starlight” thinking of home and youth, “when rises like a vision, sparkling bright in nature’s glee, my own dear Ellan Vannin, with its green hills by the sea”.

As a little girl, I looked up at the painting on our wall that I was told was the island – a cliff, a sea and pale blue sky – and the words of that song resonated somewhere deep inside. I had not seen the blood flow in Sauchiehall street, but I knew Glasgow had none of the things that Ellan Vannin spoke of: neither the murmuring wavelets kissing the fairy shore, nor the emerald waters where the mermaid sings, and I felt the pain of my mother’s loss.

What that taught me is something I think of often, when I hear the plight of refugees and immigrants who are treated with such disdain. The decision by the Supreme Court to block the Rwanda scheme was a relief, because it puts a brake on government attempts to dehumanise powerless people, to legitimise state cruelty and contempt.

The Supreme Court recently ruled the UK Government’s Rwanda asylum policy unlawful. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

They forget that exiles leave behind more than a land. They leave behind dying fathers and destitute mothers and struggling siblings, taking only memories of those connections. They leave a life, and that is never easy, even when it’s chosen.

But this is about more than refugees. The danger now is that the government will circumvent the decision by removing us from international treaties on human rights – something they denied would happen following Brexit. We must resist.

It would leave us in the dubious company of authoritarian regimes like Russia and Belarus, a pathetic little island with no heart, no international obligations, no adherence to higher values. A tinpot state that, when it doesn’t like the rules, thinks all you have to do is change them.

Times past; times lost; times never lived

My mother did not move so far, except, in her day, it might as well have been. With her six children, there wasn’t the opportunity, or the money, to return, and I believe it got too painful. She kept the lid closed, though she delighted in her “otherness”, particularly her accent, becoming outraged if anyone mistook her for English rather than Manx.

The correct heritage was important. The fairy bridge where you said good day to the little men as you drove across, or risked breakdown for your insolence. The emblem of the three legs of Man, which, she said, meant: “whichever way you throw me, I will stand”.

Stand she did, but her resilience faltered when her father died. I waited and waited for hours for her to reappear from the upstairs room where my father comforted her.

She did not go home for the funeral, which seemed shocking at the time, but now I understand. She was the little ostrich, sticking her head in the sand, avoiding what she missed and the ghosts of her past. Times past; times lost; times never lived.

Being homeless is being without more than a home

There is so much unforgiveable unkindness in the UK Government’s attitude to groups of people – both here and abroad – who have nothing. In their affluence, they are haughty; in their power, they are corrupt. But, most importantly, in their humanity, they are lacking.

Being homeless is being without more than a home. The exile in Ellan Vannin knows it’s about people and past experiences as much as land. “Then mem’ries sweet and tender come like music’s plaintive flow, of the hearts in Ellan Vannin that loved me long ago”.

In her mind, I guess she went home. It’s the one place refugees can’t go, the reason they deserve compassion

I was searching through old papers recently when I came across my mother’s funeral order of service. Underneath the hymns were the words of Ellan Vannin. These days, I have become my mother: I cry now when I hear them, because they are my past, too.

In my mother’s final days, while unconscious but distressed, my sister sang the song to her, and her breathing calmed. It must have been the only time she heard those words without tears.

In her mind, I guess she went home. It’s the one place refugees can’t go, the reason they deserve compassion. I am grateful now for the insight my mother gave me to those separated from old lives. “And I give with tears and blessings my own fondest thoughts to thee. My own dear Ellan Vannin with its green hills by the sea.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

Columnist Campbell Gunn in his allotment, which he says boosts his physical and mental health
Campbell Gunn: Everybody in Scotland deserves the opportunity to have their own allotment
The societal pressure around giving gifts at Christmas time can weigh heavily. Image: triocean/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: It's OK to opt out of Christmas gift giving - maybe we…
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn't over until Scottish public says so
The late Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, pictured here in 1996. Image: Mike Williams
Angus Peter Campbell: Honour and keep Gaelic heritage alive - don't revise it
A cultural centre in Stornoway has worked with a London-based toy company to create a Gaelic edition of Scrabble. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh
Iain Maciver: With only 18 letters, Gaelic Scrabble games will be speedy
One UK supermarket chain got rid of a large number of its self-service checkouts in 2023. Image: salarko/Shutterstock
Eleanor Bradford: 2024 may be our most human year in a while
As well as providing us with an escape, the sci-fi genre can give us a fresh perspective on our own real-life society. Image: Lolostock/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Want to learn how to make the world a better place? Read…
Parking on pavements can force wheelchair users or people with buggies into the road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: £100 pavement-parking fines are the minimum selfish Aberdeen drivers should have to…
Aberdeen's bus gate at Guild Street and Union Street. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
David Knight: Ineffective bus gate signage in Aberdeen is setting drivers up to fail
7
A snow bunting sporting winter plumage. Image: Jeremy Richards/Shutterstock
Ben Dolphin: What will happen to my beloved snow birds if summers keep heating…

Conversation