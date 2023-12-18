Mark Ridgers rallies Caley Thistle after dropping to eighth spot following Arbroath defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ridgers rallies Caley Thistle after dropping to eighth spot following Arbroath defeat

The Inverness keeper demands a big reaction after a second successive defeat to basement opponents leaves ICT in trouble.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers leads his team out against Arbroath.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers leads his team out against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is urging Caley Thistle to roll up their sleeves, prepare to match their Championship rivals, and kick clear of the relegation zone.

The Inverness number one was reeling after the Highlanders slid to a 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath – who climbed off the foot of the table to move ninth, just one point behind ICT with a game to spare. 

Last Tuesday, Morton also shot off the bottom of the division with a 2-1 win against Inverness. These costly defeats have drawn Duncan Ferguson’s team into the relegation equation once more.

At the same time, strong form since Ferguson arrived in late September means the Caley Jags, who are away to Partick Thistle on Saturday, are only one point away from fifth-placed Morton, who are on a three-game winning league run.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS Group

Jay Bird’s first half goal for Arbroath put Jim McIntyre’s team ahead in only his third game in charge since replacing Dick Campbell.

Billy Mckay slammed home an equaliser, but just before half-time, David Gold headed the visitors to their first victory since September 23.

Struggling ICT seek bounce-back win

Ridgers said: “We have done a lot of what the manager wants us to do, but when it goes a bit flat, or it becomes aggressive, like against Morton, we have to match that. In the last two games, we’ve not done that, and it has cost us six points.

“We’re in a little bit of a better position than when the manager came in, but ultimately, this squad should be looking to be higher than this.

“I say every year, this Championship keeps producing shocks.

“At the moment, we’re the so-called bigger team that is struggling, so we must pick ourselves up again.

“It’s really frustrating when you have a lot of the ball and possession, but it is goals that win you games.”

Billy Mckay’s goal drew Caley Thistle level briefly before Arbroath edged to a 2-1 victory. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

Three-point return is ‘really bad’

Losing back-to-back fixtures against opponents lower than them at kick-off was sore for Ridgers, who said: “We’ve been playing really well lately, so the Morton game on Tuesday was really disappointing.

“The minimum we should have been looking at from our last three games was seven points – we’ve only taken three by beating Queen’s Park. That’s really bad.

“We have to pick ourselves up from this. We’ll stay positive and try to put it right on Saturday.”

Caley Thistle must ‘knuckle down’

Weekend hosts Partick Thistle don’t look like being title hunters with leaders Raith Rovers and Dundee United in the distance.

Thistle do, however, look the next best team, holding a seven-point cushion over Dunfermline Athletic, having beaten the Fifers on Saturday. 

Ex-Partick keeper Ridgers explained they have to try and end 2023 with strong results at Firhill then at home to Morton on December 30.

He added: “Partick Thistle had another good result by winning 2-1 at Dunfermline on Saturday. They are flying up the right end of the table.

“You would have thought we’d have got the result against Arbroath, and it didn’t happen – that’s the Championship for you.

“In terms of our overall possession, we probably deserved a point against Arbroath, but ultimately the goals we conceded in the first half cost us the game.

“They were really poor from our point of view.

“We did have some good chances, in the first half especially, but we huffed and puffed in the second half, but didn’t really work their goalkeeper (Derek Gaston).

“For me, it’s deja vu. I have been here a long time when we face games like this when we’re on a good run and you think ‘here we go again’ as we lose to Morton and Arbroath, which puts us right back in the mix at the wrong end of the table.

“We really have to knuckle down, hit the reset button, and try to get a good result at Partick Thistle this Saturday. We need that to kick us on going into the new year.”

