Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
From special occasions to meals around the kitchen table, food plays an important part in all our lives.
We have taken a look through our archives to serve you up pictures of food, glorious food from an egg-cellent sweetie survey to the catch of the day.
Do you recognise the bakers hard at work putting the finishing touches to their sweet treats? Or perhaps you remember the Catch 86 exhibition that was held at the
conference and exhibition centre in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.
Andrew Tosh adds a festive touch with some sugary ‘snow’ and a sprig of holly in 1979.
Gillian Reynolds, of Balmedie, who won four three-course meals at the Ashvale Fish Restaurant, hands some fish to managing director John Low in 1993.
A a busy scene in the fish house of A. Gove and Sons in 1962.
A stallholder in The Green snatching a midday snack during a lull in business in 1978.
The Catch 86 exhibition at Bridge of Don conference and exhibition centre. Showing two exhibits of red barsch is Gavin Godsman, son of Dennis Godsman service manager with Fishing Hydraulics. Looking on are (from left) Sharon Evans, managing director of Eagle Exhibition consultants; Sea Fish Industry Authority chairman Philip Rettie, who opened the exhibition; Fishing Hydraulics managing director Fred Wallace and sales manager George Allan; with Norwegian exhibitors Merethe Helgesen, Solbjorg Solgard (kneeling) and Rapp Hydema.
Confectioners John Duff and Robert Jamieson up to their elbows in creamed butter in 1979.
William Will, cake decorator, putting the expert finising touches to a ‘rose basket’ at the Celebration Cake Shop, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen in 1981.
The bakery department at Littlewoods store, Union Street, Aberdeenin 1986.
The British Restuarant van at Powis Community Centre in 1942.
Harvest Home was the theme at a function held by Friends of the Cyclotron Fund at the Royal British Legion, Albyn Place, Aberdeen, in 1978. The evening included a harvest stall, raffle, buffet and fashion show. Committee members (left to right) Freda Michie and Mary Dow with Fiona and Prof. Mallard, sample some of the produce from the buffet.
MP Robert Boothby, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Food, attends communal meal time in the women’s canteen at Broadford Works in Aberdeen in 1940.
Owner of the Harvesters wholefood takeaway in Union Grove, Shiona Tasker, and manager Charles Flett in 1995. The shop had won the Eat to the Beat Award from the Grampian Heart Campaign.
Already a subscriber?
Sign in [[title]]
[[text]]
Close
Conversation