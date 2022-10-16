Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

By Reporter
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.

From special occasions to meals around the kitchen table, food plays an important part in all our lives.

We have taken a look through our archives to serve you up pictures of food, glorious food from an egg-cellent sweetie survey to the catch of the day.

Do you recognise the bakers hard at work putting the finishing touches to their sweet treats? Or perhaps you remember the Catch 86 exhibition that was held at the conference and exhibition centre in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

Andrew Tosh adds a festive touch with some sugary ‘snow’ and a sprig of holly in 1979.
Gillian Reynolds, of Balmedie, who won four three-course meals at the Ashvale Fish Restaurant, hands some fish to managing director John Low in 1993.
A a busy scene in the fish house of A. Gove and Sons in 1962.
A stallholder in The Green snatching a midday snack during a lull in business in 1978.
The Catch 86 exhibition at Bridge of Don conference and exhibition centre. Showing two exhibits of red barsch is Gavin Godsman, son of Dennis Godsman service manager with Fishing Hydraulics. Looking on are (from left) Sharon Evans, managing director of Eagle Exhibition consultants; Sea Fish Industry Authority chairman Philip Rettie, who opened the exhibition; Fishing Hydraulics managing director Fred Wallace and sales manager George Allan; with Norwegian exhibitors Merethe Helgesen, Solbjorg Solgard (kneeling) and Rapp Hydema.
Confectioners John Duff and Robert Jamieson up to their elbows in creamed butter in 1979.
William Will, cake decorator, putting the expert finising touches to a ‘rose basket’ at the Celebration Cake Shop, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen in 1981.
The bakery department at Littlewoods store, Union Street, Aberdeenin 1986.
The British Restuarant van at Powis Community Centre in 1942.
Harvest Home was the theme at a function held by Friends of the Cyclotron Fund at the Royal British Legion, Albyn Place, Aberdeen, in 1978. The evening included a harvest stall, raffle, buffet and fashion show. Committee members (left to right) Freda Michie and Mary Dow with Fiona and Prof. Mallard, sample some of the produce from the buffet.
MP Robert Boothby, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Food, attends communal meal time in the women’s canteen at Broadford Works in Aberdeen in 1940.
Owner of the Harvesters wholefood takeaway in Union Grove, Shiona Tasker, and manager Charles Flett in 1995. The shop had won the Eat to the Beat Award from the Grampian Heart Campaign.

