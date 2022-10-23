GALLERY: Taking a look back at Dyce schools By Kirstin Brown October 23, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments 1979 - Four Dyce Primary School teachers who were soon to get married – from left, Alison Smith, Jane Napier, Wendy Johnston and Fiona Black. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen schools Dyce Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times How a Moray couple offered to take in a Bosnian refugee - and ended… Manchester United legend George Best needed a stiff drink after Zoltán Varga Aberdeen masterclass When Archie Knox was followed by Cold War spy on Aberdeen's road to Gothenburg Can you help find relatives of much-loved Highland headmaster Dr James Bain? Aberdeenshire village proved perfect setting for Bill Forsyth to bring Local Hero to the… The BBC at 100: Auntie's north legacy from Beechgrove to Hamish Macbeth GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades Plaque celebrating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in Great Tea Race with Cutty… Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east… Most Read 1 Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under… 2 Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’… 3 Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to… 4 Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs 5 ‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from… 6 Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth 7 Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries 8 Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of… 9 Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works 10 Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business More from Press and Journal On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how… Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you… Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories? Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands Editor's Picks Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under new management ‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’: 3 women open up about living with visible differences Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare Calls for the Scottish Government to take over new part of the NC500 Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’ by crime gang Most Commented 1 Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families after teen girls stranded in the dark 2 Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about 'monstrosity' in historic area 3 Aberdeen FC's new stadium will cost £80m... but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp 4 Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars 5 Scott Begbie: Endless consultations won't save Union Street - innovation and action will 6 Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie 7 Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry 8 Mobile phone tower plan for Aonach Mor mountain to improve EE coverage 9 £200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns 10 Lorraine Kelly 'honoured' to become patron of Archie Foundation
Conversation