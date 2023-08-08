Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement

The Aberdonian midfielder has joined the Breedon Highland outfit after an impressive 15-year career in England.

By Callum Law
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos

Paul Coutts thought his playing days were over before an offer from Inverurie Locos ticked all the boxes to convince him to carry on.

After an impressive 15-year stint in England, the Aberdonian midfielder has returned to the north-east and joined the Railwaymen in the Breedon Highland League.

Coutts is returning to his roots, having started his career with Cove Rangers at this level – winning the title and player of the year in 2008.

That summer he moved to Peterborough United, before going on to play for Preston North End, Derby County, Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Bristol Rovers.

The 35-year-old racked up nearly 500 games in the Championship, League One and League Two, and was part of four promotions.

Explaining why he has joined Inverurie, Coutts said: “I moved back up this summer. We bought a house in Inverurie and my wife Vicki and my kids have been in Inverurie for the last couple of years.

Paul Coutts, left, with Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrating the Blades’ promotion to the English Premier League in 2019

“I thought I was retired, but I was invited to train with Inverurie and after a couple of sessions I was enjoying it and thought I could help the club out.

“I’d made the decision that was me finished playing full-time football because of the demands it puts on you physically, but also with time away from family.

“I’ve had a good career and I thought it was the natural end to it rather than still floating about clubs in England.

“There were a couple of offers to stay down in England and play.

“But they weren’t going to be worth the sacrifice of being away from my family and missing see my kids grow up.

“I had a few offers in Scotland as well, but nothing that really suited me.

“I want to be able to enjoy it and spend more time with my family, because I’ve barely seen my kids for the past two years.

“It’s been good being at home, and the opportunity with Inverurie came up and it ticks all the boxes.”

Coutts keen to make a difference

Coutts watched his new club lose 7-0 to Fraserburgh at the weekend, but is looking to make a positive contribution on and off the pitch.

He is studying for his A Licence coaching badge and is looking forward to working alongside Inverurie manager Andy Low and assistant manager Jamie Watt – a former team-mate from his time at Cove.

Coutts added: “I was at the game on Saturday, which didn’t go to plan.

“It was a strange game, because every time Fraserburgh went forward they seemed to score.

Paul Coutts, right, pictured with his manager at Cove Rangers John Sheran after the pair won Highland League player of the year and manager of the year in 2008.

“But hopefully I can help the lads out and contribute in a positive way.

“Off the pitch, I’ll try to help out Andy and Jamie as well, because I’m doing my coaching badges.

“So I’m looking to gain experience with that and pass on some of my experiences.

“I’ve known Jamie for years and kept in touch since that period at Cove.

“Him and Andy have been on my case to go in to train because it was local and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“There’s a good group of lads at the club and I’m looking forward to it.”

Great experiences down south

Coutts has spent the past two seasons at Bristol Rovers, helping them win promotion to League One in 2022.

Reflecting on his time down south, the former Scotland under-21 international said: “It was good at Bristol Rovers.

“I’d played for Joey Barton at Fleetwood and enjoyed it.

“He went to Bristol and struggled to start with. They got relegated and (he) asked me to join and give him a hand.

“I had 15 years in England, but when I’ve been moving from club to club it doesn’t seem like that long.

“It’s all a bit of a blur really, but I had a great time in England meeting some great people and having some great experiences.”

More from Highland League

Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora…
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Fraserburgh hit seven without reply at Inverurie Locos; Forres Mechanics win at Lossiemouth
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Both bosses frustrated after Wick and Deveronvale stalemate
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Banks o' Dee strike after 15 seconds in Nairn win; Formartine put four past…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale.
Champions Brechin City held by Huntly; Buckie Thistle too strong for Turriff United
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Former Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts signs for Inverurie Locos
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Highland League: Wick mount comeback to draw with Deveronvale
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against…
Paul Coutts, pictured during his time with Fleetwood Town, has joined Inverurie Locos
New boy Ross Gunn aiming for good start to Wick career against Deveronvale

Conversation