Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement

Paul Coutts thought his playing days were over before an offer from Inverurie Locos ticked all the boxes to convince him to carry on.

After an impressive 15-year stint in England, the Aberdonian midfielder has returned to the north-east and joined the Railwaymen in the Breedon Highland League.

Coutts is returning to his roots, having started his career with Cove Rangers at this level – winning the title and player of the year in 2008.

That summer he moved to Peterborough United, before going on to play for Preston North End, Derby County, Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Bristol Rovers.

The 35-year-old racked up nearly 500 games in the Championship, League One and League Two, and was part of four promotions.

Explaining why he has joined Inverurie, Coutts said: “I moved back up this summer. We bought a house in Inverurie and my wife Vicki and my kids have been in Inverurie for the last couple of years.

“I thought I was retired, but I was invited to train with Inverurie and after a couple of sessions I was enjoying it and thought I could help the club out.

“I’d made the decision that was me finished playing full-time football because of the demands it puts on you physically, but also with time away from family.

“I’ve had a good career and I thought it was the natural end to it rather than still floating about clubs in England.

“There were a couple of offers to stay down in England and play.

LOCOS CAPTURE COUTTS Inverurie Loco Works can this morning confirm that experienced midfielder Paul Coutts has arrived at Harlaw Park. Paul was at League One Bristol Rovers last season. READ MORE: https://t.co/ht0U4g69eh pic.twitter.com/QXahgeApKU — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) August 6, 2023

“But they weren’t going to be worth the sacrifice of being away from my family and missing see my kids grow up.

“I had a few offers in Scotland as well, but nothing that really suited me.

“I want to be able to enjoy it and spend more time with my family, because I’ve barely seen my kids for the past two years.

“It’s been good being at home, and the opportunity with Inverurie came up and it ticks all the boxes.”

Coutts keen to make a difference

Coutts watched his new club lose 7-0 to Fraserburgh at the weekend, but is looking to make a positive contribution on and off the pitch.

He is studying for his A Licence coaching badge and is looking forward to working alongside Inverurie manager Andy Low and assistant manager Jamie Watt – a former team-mate from his time at Cove.

Coutts added: “I was at the game on Saturday, which didn’t go to plan.

“It was a strange game, because every time Fraserburgh went forward they seemed to score.

“But hopefully I can help the lads out and contribute in a positive way.

“Off the pitch, I’ll try to help out Andy and Jamie as well, because I’m doing my coaching badges.

“So I’m looking to gain experience with that and pass on some of my experiences.

“I’ve known Jamie for years and kept in touch since that period at Cove.

“Him and Andy have been on my case to go in to train because it was local and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“There’s a good group of lads at the club and I’m looking forward to it.”

Great experiences down south

Coutts has spent the past two seasons at Bristol Rovers, helping them win promotion to League One in 2022.

Reflecting on his time down south, the former Scotland under-21 international said: “It was good at Bristol Rovers.

“I’d played for Joey Barton at Fleetwood and enjoyed it.

“He went to Bristol and struggled to start with. They got relegated and (he) asked me to join and give him a hand.

“I had 15 years in England, but when I’ve been moving from club to club it doesn’t seem like that long.

“It’s all a bit of a blur really, but I had a great time in England meeting some great people and having some great experiences.”