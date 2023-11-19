Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting – November days gone by in Aberdeen

In November 1973, a major development was under way on Union Street as the frontage of the New Market took shape.

Fast forward exactly 50 years and it’s all change again as the New Market is replaced with an even newer market.

Plans were approved earlier this month to replace the market as part of £50 million proposals to breathe life back into the tired city centre.

In 1973, Union Street shoppers had to navigate scaffolding as the controversial plans to replace the 130-year-old market with a new building took shape.

The Victorian market, which Sir John Betjeman campaigned to save, was torn down and replaced with the concrete building which dominated The Green over the last few decades.

The loss of the 1840s market prompted a planning enquiry and concerns were raised over the demolition of the grand Market Street entrance.

Then-Lord Provost John Smith said “the demolition was gross aesthetic vandalism”.

Let’s hope the latest incarnation of the market is an improvement for Union Street on the 1970s eyesore.

