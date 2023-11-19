Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting – November days gone by in Aberdeen
November has been a dreich month, but spare a thought for Aberdonians in November 1940 when bombs rained down in Torry. Elsewhere, a Hutcheon Street pub unveiled its new look and construction was under way on the Aberdeen's New Market in our November trip down memory lane.
ByKirstie Waterston
In November 1973, a major development was under way on Union Street as the frontage of the New Market took shape.
Fast forward exactly 50 years and it’s all change again as the New Market is replaced with an even newer market.
