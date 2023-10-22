Dozens of Scottish Government staff logging in remotely from other countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of Scottish Government staff logging in remotely from other countries

Exclusive: More than 18 months after the final Covid restrictions were lifted for the wider public, our research shows dozens of workers are currently dialling in from abroad.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
A worker logs in from the beach. Image: DC Thomson
A worker logs in from the beach. Image: DC Thomson

Dozens of Scottish Government staff are taking advantage of Covid-era rules to log in remotely from other countries, we can exclusively reveal.

Official data released to The Sunday Post through Freedom of Information legislation shows 32 civil servants are working abroad in this capacity.

It follows reports of more than two-thirds of government office space lying empty as employees shun a return to work.

When did the rules change?

The Scottish Government has 20 members of staff permanently based overseas as part of their operations, such as in their established international hubs.

But a rule change in August 2021 allowed other staff to be able to work remotely from locations outside the UK “for a short period of time for personal reasons”.

More than 18 months after the final Covid restrictions were lifted for the wider public, our research shows dozens of workers are still dialling in from abroad.

A man wearing personal protective equipment disinfects a movie theatre. Image: Shutterstock

The Scottish Government would not say what countries they are based in but did confirm 28 are in Europe and a further four are stationed elsewhere in the world.

They work across many departments, including agriculture and rural economy, children and families, culture, economic development, and justice.

At least one staff member works for Chief Medical Officer Gregor Smith, who played a key role in establishing Covid guidance during the pandemic.

Yousaf ‘working on another planet’

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the SNP government appears to some like a “remote entity”.

She added: “While the SNP preside over a billion-pound black hole in public finances, these far-fetched rules won’t do much to change that.

“During the Covid pandemic, people were often stuck in other countries with their families. It made sense to have staff logging on from the other side of the world.

“But modern, hi-tech and expensive offices are now lying half-empty across Scotland. High streets are struggling and hospitality businesses need office staff to stay and eat local.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith.
Conservative MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This out-of-touch SNP government is showing its lack of economic credibility. Humza Yousaf may as well be working on another planet.”

Requests to log in abroad are separate from compassionate leave when, for example, an employee needs to travel following the death of a family member.

The Scottish Government told us it does not have access to the total number of staff who requested to work remotely from other countries and also does not hold historical records of approved requests.

Elliot Keck, head of campaigns at pressure group the TaxPayers’ Alliance said: “Scots will rightly be sceptical of these working arrangements.

“Taxpayers expect public sector workers to be at their desks delivering on the public’s priorities, not on the sun loungers.

“The Scottish Government should be fully transparent about the conditions placed on civil servants working abroad.”

What are other organisations doing?

The Scottish Parliament introduced its own guidance in July 2022 to be supportive of staff working outside the UK in emergency or other exceptional situations, when it’s necessary for specific roles or short period of times.

It confirmed it has not received any applications to work outside the UK on that basis.

Meanwhile, dozens of Scottish council staff have been logging in from as far afield as Australia, Japan and Ecuador.

People enjoy a warm day at the beach. Image: Supplied

Local authority bosses granted 67 requests to work from overseas over the past three years, with 40 of those approved in Edinburgh alone.

Edinburgh staff have been remote working from a range of locations including Gran Canaria, Italy, Japan, India, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

Aberdeen had eight staff overseas, including in Germany, UAE and Bulgaria, while Shetland Islands Council has two employees based permanently in Australia.

Argyll and Bute Council has a staff member in Denmark, Orkney has an employee based in Ecuador, and Aberdeenshire Council supports one worker in France.

The Scottish Government said it is consistent with the rest of the UK civil service in accepting applications for periods of up to four weeks in a rolling 12-month calendar year.

It said it does not approve long-term remote working outside the UK.

A spokesman added: “Staff are expected to make all necessary arrangements to allow them to carry out their normal responsibilities while working overseas.”

