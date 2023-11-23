‘Luxury’ five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market

A five-bedroom country home with sea views near Stonehaven has hit the market for £600,000 after undergoing a ‘luxury’ makeover.

The property, in Netherley, five miles north of Stonehaven, is tucked away from the world on a 1.5-acre plot.

The layout is spread across two floors, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. It also has two sets of stairs to access the first floor.

On the ground floor, the space is open-planned with vaulted ceilings, creating a free-flowing design with a conjoined lounge, dining area and kitchen.

The space also has skylights bathing it in a lot of natural light, with French doors leading from the kitchen to the garden.

Also on the ground floor are two bedrooms, both with ensuites, a sitting room, a separate dining area, and a very large games/family room.

The home also has an annexe connected via the family room, which has masses of space and is very multi-functional.

This can be used for large gatherings and parties and both the annexe and the family room have direct access from outside.

There is also a shower room off the annexe while the family room has a featured fireplace.

In total, the home has more than 4,700 square feet of space.

The home is set in fence-enclosed garden grounds with a lawn garden with some mature trees, a summer house which is a great space for capturing the sun and countryside/sea views beyond.

There are two large single garages, one at the side of the house with double side opening doors as well as a smaller man-access door.

Local amenities are accessed via Stonehaven, just five miles away, including the railway station, shops and restaurants, while Aberdeen is 13 miles away.

The home has been listed by Yopa for a guide price of £600,000.