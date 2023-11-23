‘Luxury’ five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Luxury’ five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market

The large property in Netherley is on sale for £600,000.

By Ross Hempseed
Five-bedroom property for sale in Stonehaven.
North Hilton property near Stonehaven. Image: Yopa.

A five-bedroom country home with sea views near Stonehaven has hit the market for £600,000 after undergoing a ‘luxury’ makeover.

The property, in Netherley, five miles north of Stonehaven, is tucked away from the world on a 1.5-acre plot.

The layout is spread across two floors, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. It also has two sets of stairs to access the first floor.

On the ground floor, the space is open-planned with vaulted ceilings, creating a free-flowing design with a conjoined lounge, dining area and kitchen.

The opened-planned dining area and living room looking from the kitchen. Image: Yopa.

The space also has skylights bathing it in a lot of natural light, with French doors leading from the kitchen to the garden.

Also on the ground floor are two bedrooms, both with ensuites, a sitting room, a separate dining area, and a very large games/family room.

Massive family/games room which can be used for entertaining guests. Image: Yopa.

The home also has an annexe connected via the family room, which has masses of space and is very multi-functional.

This can be used for large gatherings and parties and both the annexe and the family room have direct access from outside.

There is also a shower room off the annexe while the family room has a featured fireplace.

The modern and spacious kitchen connects directly to the dining area and living room. Image: Yopa.

In total, the home has more than 4,700 square feet of space.

The home is set in fence-enclosed garden grounds with a lawn garden with some mature trees, a summer house which is a great space for capturing the sun and countryside/sea views beyond.

Luxury bathroom in home near Stonehaven.
Large first floor bathroom with all mod cons. Image: Yopa.

There are two large single garages, one at the side of the house with double side opening doors as well as a smaller man-access door.

Local amenities are accessed via Stonehaven, just five miles away, including the railway station, shops and restaurants, while Aberdeen is 13 miles away.

Bedroom at property near Stonehaven.
Ground floor bedroom with both ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. Image: Yopa.

The home has been listed by Yopa for a guide price of £600,000.

More from Property

udny lakehouse
Inside huge £500k Udny bungalow with 'breathtaking' lakeside views on exclusive estate
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
The church held its last regular service in January 2022
Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker
Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale
Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have used colours and quirky accessories to add some pizzazz to their property.
Danny and Sophia add colour and character to their Aberdeen home
This stunning five-bedroom home enjoys amazing views over Cooper Park.
Stylish Elgin home overlooking Cooper Park on the market for £435,000
Braco Steading is a former factory that has been transformed into a stunning home near Inverurie.
Superb steading on the market near Inverurie for £510,000
The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
3
An exotic flower blossom that looks like it should be on the big screen.
Tatties on Mars and man-eating Venus fly traps - Scott Smith investigates
Exterior of Loch Ness View
Inside £890k stunning luxury family home with views of Loch Ness

Conversation