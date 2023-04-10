Anti-oil protestors plan ‘maximum disruption’ at offshore industry infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anti-oil protestors plan ‘maximum disruption’ at offshore industry infrastructure

Members of This is Rigged brought Holyrood to a halt last month and plan to keep up the pressure.

By Andy Philip
Protestors plan a 'wave' of anti-oil demonstrations.
Protestors plan a 'wave' of anti-oil demonstrations.

Climate and anti-oil protestors plan a wave of “maximum” disruption by targeting offshore industry infrastructure.

The direct protests will be mounted by the same group of people who brought the Scottish Parliament to a halt while Humza Yousaf was appearing for his first questions session as leader.

Organiser Eilidh McFadden said they intend to keep popping up at Holyrood every week to make their point to MSPs.

But the group says the real demonstrations will be this summer.

‘We’re not here to be liked’

“The more disruptive the action is, the more it will work,” she says. “We’re not just asking politely anymore.”

Ms McFadden, 21, gave up her studies at Glasgow University to focus her energy on climate activism.

She drew inspiration from the Suffragettes and more recent protest including environmental demonstrations in Serbia.

The exact nature of this summer’s more intense activity is being kept quiet.

The group refers to “infrastucture”, suggesting head offices and industrial centres could be affected.

Police and security officers remove a protester from the chamber during First Minster's Questions.

Asked how people working in oil and gas will feel about disruption to their livelihood, she said the point is to force the government to create good new jobs in renewable energy.

“We’ve tried petitions, we’ve contacted MSPs, but if you look at what works, it is creating a political crisis,” she says.

“We’re not here to be liked.

“Suffragettes were hated at the time but they were right.

“A ‘just transition’ to renewables will create jobs.

“If the Scottish Government cared about it they would be moving quickly.”

Eilidh McFadden is a member of This is Rigged.

Banning orders

Mr Yousaf’s first outing at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood was disrupted by multiple members of the group, This is Rigged, standing up and shouting at regular intervals.

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, eventually cleared the public gallery.

After the protests on March 30, the presiding officer said: “I know you will all agree with me that the disruptions at FMQs today were wholly unacceptable.

“Parliamentary business cannot, and will not, be jeopardised by the actions of a small number of people.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called the demonstrators “a shower”.

Ms McFadden, who was not at that protest, said: “Look at strikes – they work because demands are met.

“You don’t stop them because new rules come in to ban strikes.”

She said about 100 people are now involved in the group and the threat of being banned from entering parliament for six months will not put them off.

They intend to be back at the next session on April 20.

First Minister announces cash in Aberdeen

Humza Yousaf during at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which aims to support the energy transition.

Last week, Mr Yousaf used his first trip to Aberdeen as leader to announce more more money as part of a shift from fossil fuels.

“Delivering on our climate obligations is an absolute priority – but so too is our unwavering commitment to ensuring the journey to net-zero is fair and just for everyone,” he said.

“The north-east has long been known as the oil and gas capital of Europe. It can now become the net-zero capital of the world.”

