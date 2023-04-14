Scottish Secretary Alister Jack fails to commit to £500 million just transition cash for north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack fails to commit to £500 million just transition cash for north-east

The £500 million fund is part of a 10-year pledge from Holyrood aimed at ensuring oil and gas workers can transition into jobs in the renewable energy sector. 

The SNP want the UK Government to match a £500 million just transition fund for the north-east. Image: PA
The SNP want the UK Government to match a £500 million just transition fund for the north-east. Image: PA
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

UK ministers have been accused of a “lack of interest” in helping to secure jobs in the north-east as it transitions away from oil and gas.

SNP energy spokesman, Alan Brown MP, wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking him to match the Scottish Government’s £500 million just transition fund for the north-east.

In the letter, sent on January 20, he said it is “imperative we safeguard thousands of jobs in the north-east” and support them in the move towards net zero.

But in a response issued almost three months later, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack failed to commit to offering the cash.

The £500 million fund is part of a 10-year pledge from Holyrood aimed at ensuring oil and gas workers can transition into jobs in the renewable energy sector.

First Minister Humza Yousaf last week unveiled an extra £25 million for the oil and gas transition. 

In his letter, Mr Jack said the UK Government “fully supports” the oil and gas sector in Scotland but did not pledge to match the £500 million pot.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. Image: PA

He added: “We are committed through the North Sea Transition Deal, to working with the offshore oil and gas industry in partnership to achieve a managed energy transition, which leaves no one behind.”

In March 2021, the UK Government announced the deal which is expected to unlock up to £16 billion of investment by 2030, secure up to 40,000 energy jobs and reduce carbon emissions.

But Mr Brown said: “After three months of waiting, the secretary of state’s response has has confirmed that the UK government are not interested in a just transition for the north-east.

“At a time when Harbour Energy has announced 350 redundancies, this response is nothing short of tone deaf.

“The SNP’s commitment to a just transition is in stark contrast to the Tories, who have left people and businesses across the north-east waiting almost two years for Westminster to match the SNP Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund.”

‘SNP are in crisis’

However, Tories in the north-east have hit back at the “tired line” which they say is “being trotted out as the SNP are in crisis at Westminster and Holyrood”.

Humza Yousaf has endured some huge setbacks in his first two weeks as first minister after the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell. 

Andrew Bowie has told the Scottish Government to do more to help GPs. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “The UK Government’s North Sea transition deal is worth upwards of £16 billion and, as the seat of that transition, it will have a massive positive impact on the north east.”

UK’s net zero plans

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK is leading the world on climate change and our recent Powering Up Britain plan sets out how we will supercharge our domestic renewable energy and nuclear capacity.

“The North Sea Transition Deal is also vitally important as we continue to support our North Sea oil and gas industry while our lower carbon energy use escalates.

“We are progressing at pace in the carbon capture sector, investing up to £20 billion to help decarbonise our industries, our Contracts for Difference initiative has become an annual event, and we’re investing heavily in offshore wind and low-carbon hydrogen projects.

“Scotland is a key part of the UK’s net zero plans and helping to boost economic growth through green jobs.”

