SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn wined and dined at Wimbledon by oil giant BP

Campaigners have questioned whether Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn was right to accept the gift from BP.

By Alasdair Clark
Stephen Flynn Wimbledon
Stephen Flynn accepted the tickets - valued at £1,500.

SNP Westminster group lead Stephen Flynn received exclusive tickets to Wimbledon paid for by oil giant BP.

An entry in the Aberdeen South MP’s latest register of interests shows he accepted two tickets at the tournament with a value of around £1,500.

Mr Flynn’s tickets also came with hospitality, which Wimbledon says allows spectators to enjoy “prime viewing seats”, fine dining and first class service.

The entry suggests the gift was accepted on Sunday July 9 when the fourth round of the men’s and women’s singles were played on the centre court.

It is not known which match the MP attended.

Wimbledon
MPs are often given tickets to exclusive events like Wimbledon by large companies. Image: Shutterstock

Oil companies and fossil fuel lobbyists have given millions of pounds to MPs in recent years, often through highly-sought after tickets to exclusive events.

Campaigners have previously criticised MPs who accept these gifts, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest as politicians respond to the climate crisis.

Friends of the Earth Scotland previously accused the SNP of having an “open door” policy for polluters.

Research by the group revealed oil industry figures lobbied the Scottish Government over 200 times.

Climate campaigners ‘disappointed’

Asked about accepting the gift, Stephen Flynn told the P&J: “Energy companies are fundamental to the prosperity of Aberdeen and will continue to play a key role as we embark on a just energy transition that safeguards jobs and employment in the city I am proud to represent.

“That just energy transition remains the focus of much of my local work and I’m pleased that this includes the hydrogen hub being built in Aberdeen South by BP and the local council – a facility that will produce clean green hydrogen from solar energy; developing the local supply chain and local skills.”

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion said it was “disappointing” to see him accept the gift.

A spokesperson said: “It is a shame to see Stephen Flynn take any form of hospitality from BP, particularly after SNP have taken such a strong stance against new oil and gas licenses in the last year.

‘This further fuels the distrust many of voters are feeling towards politicians. Flynn is far from the only MP to be guilty of this behavior.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: PA

“With an election looming, we hope that MP’s are mindful that the majority of the population voted for parties with a strong stance on climate action.

“Current polling shows that voters are prepared to punish political parties at the ballot box for their weak commitments.”

