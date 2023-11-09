‘An unrealistic car chase’: Hooked readers share thoughts on new Shetland episode

The much-anticipated series eight of Shetland has left audiences intrigued by a new mystery, new relationships and a whole new dynamic.

Shetland centres on the islands of the same name, rocked by violent crime and based on the best-selling books by Ann Cleeves.

There was much discussion around the first episode and the departure of series regular Douglas Henshall, who played DI Jimmy Perez for the first seven series.

Some readers welcomed the new dynamic between new arrival DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen, and the returning DS Tosh McIntosh, played by Allison O‘Donnell.

Following an explosive series premiere, did the show continue to deliver the exceptional plot, mystery and acting in episode two?

Here is what P&J and Evening Express readers had to say about the series.

‘I am hooked’ says one reader

Many readers commented that the departure of Henshall was a little jarring at first but are now settling into the new series.

Annette Matthew commented: “Love it! Didn’t think it would be the same without Perez but it’s still as good.”

Phyllis Raffan wrote: “Loved it, by the end of the first episode, couldn’t wait, for this week’s one…”

Judith Wilox commented: “Great, really liking this series, can’t wait for next episode.”

Heather Parlett said: “I am hooked, waiting for next episode.”

Andrew Troup wrote: “Took me about half the first episode to get into it but I guess that’s the getting used to no Perez. And will be watching this week’s one at some point.”

‘Seems very predictable now’

However, some readers had issues with the new series storyline calling it “predictable”, while one reader was “not convinced” the two female leads could be detectives.

Kevin Grant wrote: “Bit rushed just seems very predictable now.”

Jane Wills commented: “Don’t find them convincing as detectives.”

Jimmy Thomson said: “Very good but not sure the car chase was very realistic.”

While the show is a gritty crime drama, some readers were entertained by the moments of humour in the episode.

Ian Buchan wrote: “Good to see some humour in the script. When they all turned round to look at Calder when it was revealed where she was the night before was hilarious.”

A mob killing in London sets off the events of the new series, with a witness forced to flee to Shetland for safety, and being tracked by DI Ruth Calder, a island native.

DI Calder follows the witness to Shetland and is teamed up with DI Tosh become involved in a complex and violent mystery which will push their new partnership to the limit.

The new series of Shetland airs every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.