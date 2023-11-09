‘An unrealistic car chase’: Hooked readers share thoughts on new Shetland episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘An unrealistic car chase’: Hooked readers share thoughts on new Shetland episode

The series has DI Ruth Calder played by Ashley Jensen return to her native Shetland on the heels of a murder witness.

By Ross Hempseed
DI Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) and DI Calder (Ashley Jensen). Image: BBC.
The much-anticipated series eight of Shetland has left audiences intrigued by a new mystery, new relationships and a whole new dynamic.

Shetland centres on the islands of the same name, rocked by violent crime and based on the best-selling books by Ann Cleeves.

There was much discussion around the first episode and the departure of series regular Douglas Henshall, who played DI Jimmy Perez for the first seven series.

Some readers welcomed the new dynamic between new arrival DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen, and the returning DS Tosh McIntosh, played by Allison O‘Donnell.

Following an explosive series premiere, did the show continue to deliver the exceptional plot, mystery and acting in episode two?

Here is what P&J and Evening Express readers had to say about the series.

‘I am hooked’ says one reader

Many readers commented that the departure of Henshall was a little jarring at first but are now settling into the new series.

Annette Matthew commented: “Love it! Didn’t think it would be the same without Perez but it’s still as good.”

Phyllis Raffan wrote: “Loved it, by the end of the first episode, couldn’t wait, for this week’s one…”

Judith Wilox commented: “Great, really liking this series, can’t wait for next episode.”

Heather Parlett said: “I am hooked, waiting for next episode.”

Andrew Troup wrote: “Took me about half the first episode to get into it but I guess that’s the getting used to no Perez. And will be watching this week’s one at some point.”

Ashley Jensen is the new arrival to the series as DI Ruth Calder. Image: BBC.

‘Seems very predictable now’

However, some readers had issues with the new series storyline calling it “predictable”, while one reader was “not convinced” the two female leads could be detectives.

Kevin Grant wrote: “Bit rushed just seems very predictable now.”

Jane Wills commented: “Don’t find them convincing as detectives.”

Jimmy Thomson said: “Very good but not sure the car chase was very realistic.”

While the show is a gritty crime drama, some readers were entertained by the moments of humour in the episode.

Ian Buchan wrote: “Good to see some humour in the script. When they all turned round to look at Calder when it was revealed where she was the night before was hilarious.”

A mob killing in London sets off the events of the new series, with a witness forced to flee to Shetland for safety, and being tracked by DI Ruth Calder, a island native.

DI Calder follows the witness to Shetland and is teamed up with DI Tosh become involved in a complex and violent mystery which will push their new partnership to the limit.

The new series of Shetland airs every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.

‘Better than expected’: Readers react as Shetland series eight kicks off without fan-favourite Jimmy

Conversation