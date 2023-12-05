Aberdeen SNP boss Christian Allard ‘pleads’ for government funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen SNP boss Christian Allard ‘pleads’ for government funds

The city co-leader made the appeal after national warnings some local authorities could risk bankruptcy if budgets are not improved.

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard said money to improve Aberdeen must 'come from somewhere'- and a tourist tax is one thing the local authority is looking at. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Aberdeen council co-leader Christian Allard has issued a plea to his party’s leadership at Holyrood and to Tories in London to help the council balance its budget.

The SNP councillor made the appeal after leaders across Scotland warned there is a risk of bankruptcy for local councils if funding from Holyrood is not improved.

Aberdeen City Council faces a projected £35 million black hole in 2024-25 with fears even core services could be hit, including education and social care.

Councils must set their budgets this year without relying on raising council tax, following Humza Yousaf’s decision to freeze the tax next year.

Mr Allard told local government body Cosla they expect the council tax freeze to be “fully funded” by government to ensure “Aberdeen doesn’t end up in a worse situation”.

Details have yet to emerge on how much money local authorities will get to compensate for the council tax freeze.

The Scottish Government has insisted the policy will be “fully funded”.

Six libraries were closed in Aberdeen earlier this year as a result of council budget cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The SNP-Liberal Democrat run council announced the controversial closure of six libraries and a swimming pool in Aberdeen due to budget cuts in March.

And Mr Allard warned the financial situation remains “very difficult despite drastic action we took last year”.

He told the P&J: “Inflation is still too high and cost of living has hit us a lot more this year. It proved impossible last year to balance the books.

“We are pleading to both governments to make sure we can balance the books.

“We welcome the council tax free because it’s the right thing to do but it needs to be fully funded.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Yuill, who leads the authority with Mr Allard, said councils have had their “funding squeezed and that needs to end”.

He added: “Our priority is to ensure Aberdeen City Council gets fully funded for the council tax freeze and that the budget settlement allows us to provide the services on which people depend.”

Public had their say

Members of the public were given a say on next year’s budget through a poll which closed on November 12. Council leaders expect the results soon.

Dozens of options were offered for consideration before a final decision is taken by councillors on March 6.

Residents in the first phase of the consultation told city council bosses to leave education unscathed.

But doubt hangs over schools with options to shelve new buildings, shorten school days, stop buses and shut kitchens.

On Monday, Cosla warned councils face a bankruptcy risk unless the Scottish Government improves the funding on offer.

Aberdeen City Council’s budget simulator, where the public can have a say on £83 million cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The local government body made the comment after Birmingham and Nottingham councils effectively declared themselves bankrupt in England.

In a briefing paper published ahead of the Scottish Budget on December 19, Cosla said: “There is a risk this becomes the reality for Scottish councils if the funding by Scottish Government does not match growing cost pressures.”

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann warned without improvements in council funding, “tough choices” could mean essential services they provide “will cease”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution as a result of sustained high inflation and a UK Government autumn statement that failed to deliver the investment needed in Scotland’s public services.

“The Scottish Government has increased the resources available to local government in 2023-24 by more than £793 million, a real-terms increase of £376 million or 3%, compared to the 2022-23 Budget figures.

“In 2023-24, Aberdeen City Council will receive £436.9 million to fund local services, which equates to an extra £27.1 million to support vital day to day services compared to 2022-23.”

The UK Treasury was approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn SNP MP House of Commons
7 times Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn made headlines in first year as Westminster…
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
SNP scandals and rows risk overshadowing Humza Yousaf's Cop28 trip
The STUC is seeking changes to income and property taxes and the introduction of a wealth tax to raise billions (PA)
STUC publishes tax proposals to revive Scotland’s public services
SNP denies affair between two party politicians during lockdown
The campaign was launched on Friday (Gibson Digital/PA)
Police launch crackdown on drug-driving with warning of high detection rate
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
SNP accused of 'delaying tactics' over A96 dualling
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Labour veteran Alistair Darling dies aged 70
Alex Salmond plots Westminster election comeback ahead of Aberdeen strategy meeting
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Arlene Fraser murder: Time to change the law
NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
NHS Grampian 'can't afford' switch to digital appointment system

Conversation