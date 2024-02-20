Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is ‘not suspicious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is ‘not suspicious’

A major investigation was launched after Mary Fraser was initially reported missing.

By David Mackay
Detectives and forensic teams at Oakenhead Wood in Lossiemouth behind police tape.
Police sealed off an area of the Lossiemouth woods as part of their investigation. Image: Jasperimage

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances following the death of a woman in Lossiemouth woods.

A major investigation was launched after Mary Fraser was discovered dead on the outskirts of the town last week.

Forensic officers searched an area near Lossiemouth Town Cemetery in Oakenhead woods for clues and taped off an area as part of the operation.

Coastguard crews were also called to assist and directed people away from the area while investigators worked at the scene.

Mary Fraser.
Mary Fraser was initially reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Police investigation into Mary Fraser death

The 57-year-old had been reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning last week.

A search and rescue helicopter was part of the search and her car was located on Inchbroom Road.

Police confirmed the following day her body had been found and said her death was being treated as “unexplained”.

However, today officers have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokeswoman said: “The body of a woman found in Lossiemouth during searches for a missing person has been identified as Mary Fraser.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”

