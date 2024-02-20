Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is ‘not suspicious’

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances following the death of a woman in Lossiemouth woods.

A major investigation was launched after Mary Fraser was discovered dead on the outskirts of the town last week.

Forensic officers searched an area near Lossiemouth Town Cemetery in Oakenhead woods for clues and taped off an area as part of the operation.

Coastguard crews were also called to assist and directed people away from the area while investigators worked at the scene.

Police investigation into Mary Fraser death

The 57-year-old had been reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning last week.

A search and rescue helicopter was part of the search and her car was located on Inchbroom Road.

Police confirmed the following day her body had been found and said her death was being treated as “unexplained”.

However, today officers have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokeswoman said: “The body of a woman found in Lossiemouth during searches for a missing person has been identified as Mary Fraser.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”