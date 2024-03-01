WATCH: Smoke billows as crews battle fire at Peterhead industrial estate

Crews battled a fire in Peterhead this morning which broke out at a scrap yard on an industrial estate.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Dales Industrial Estate at Damhead Circle after receiving calls alerting them to a blaze.

An appliance from Peterhead arrived at the scene shortly before 11am.

A video taken at the scene and shared on the Peterhead Live Facebook page showed smoke bellowing from the industrial estate until the flames were eventually extinguished by crews.

A SFRS spokeswoman said they had to use two hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

Local residents reported seeing huge clouds of black smoke as they entered the town today.

One resident stated that it look like the fire started behind Laeso Fish Limited in a scrap yard.