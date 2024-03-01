WATCH: Smoke billows as crews battle fire at Peterhead industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Smoke billows as crews battle fire at Peterhead industrial estate

Emergency services attended a scrap yard shortly before 11am.

By Shanay Taylor
Fire crews workind into the afternoon to put out the blaze in Peterhead's Damhead Circle industrial estate. Image: Peterhead Live.
Fire crews workind into the afternoon to put out the blaze in Peterhead's Damhead Circle industrial estate. Image: Peterhead Live.

Crews battled a fire in Peterhead this morning which broke out at a scrap yard on an industrial estate.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Dales Industrial Estate at Damhead Circle after receiving calls alerting them to a blaze.

An appliance from Peterhead arrived at the scene shortly before 11am.

A video taken at the scene and shared on the Peterhead Live Facebook page showed smoke bellowing from the industrial estate until the flames were eventually extinguished by crews.

A SFRS spokeswoman said they had to use two hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

How the scene at Damhead Circle industrial estate looks after the incident today. Image: Shanay Taylor.

Local residents reported seeing huge clouds of black smoke as they entered the town today.

One resident stated that it look like the fire started behind Laeso Fish Limited in a scrap yard.

Conversation