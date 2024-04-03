A96 dualling: Fears more than £37 million could be ‘thrown down the drain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 dualling: Fears more than £37 million could be ‘thrown down the drain’

Millions have already been spent on preparation work for two major sections of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness which are still subject to a review.

By Adele Merson
The A96 north of Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The A96 north of Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

More than £37 million has already been spent on initial work to upgrade two major stretches of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness – which may not ever be fully dualled.

The price tag, which emerged in a freedom of information response from the Scottish Government, prompted fears taxpayers cash could end up “thrown down the drain”.

A £5m review into plans to fully dual the full route connecting the two cities has been dogged by delays and is now well over a year late.

Where has the money gone?

Since 2018, £19.8m has been spent on preparation works to dual the route between Aberdeen and just east of Huntly.

A further £17.6m has gone on the Hardmuir to Fochabers stretch – a combined total of more than £37m for the two sections ahead of any upgrade.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop speaking to the P&J in Inverness in February. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An additional £12.5m has also been spent on initial work for dualling the Inverness to Nairn section, including Nairn bypass.

But this section was always exempt from the review. Construction plans there took a step forward last month. 

The review was ordered after the SNP and Greens formed a power-sharing deal in summer 2021.

Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop refused a meeting request from Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden to discuss why the review has been delayed by more than a year, saying she has a “fully committed diary”.

‘Thrown down the drain’

Mr Lumsden said: “It would be a public scandal if more than £37 million of taxpayers’ money was thrown down the drain simply to appease the SNP’s Green coalition partners to the detriment of residents.”

Buckie-based Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Tim Eagle said the “constant neglect” of the A96 is “risking the safety of motorists, hampering our emergency services and putting off potential investors in our economy around Moray”.

The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The long road to a dual carriageway

The promise to dual the route connecting the two cities was made by the SNP in 2011.

The scheme is supposed to be delivered by 2030 but construction work is yet to begin and a revised timescale has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to the P&J in Inverness on February 14, Ms Hyslop said she expects the full review with recommendations for the route to report back to her “imminently”. 

Orders for the Inverness to Nairn stretch were published last month, three years later than promised.

In a letter to Mr Lumsden on February 29, she said official advice is under “active consideration”.

She added: “Following due consideration by ministers of this advice received from Transport Scotland on the emerging outcomes, there will be a consultation on the outcomes, including the planned wider meeting with interested MSPs, before a decision can be reached.”

Government roads agency Transport Scotland said “the current plan” is to fully dual the route.

“The significant interest in the review’s initial consultation, with nearly 4,600 responses, generated 11,000 options to improve the corridor and it’s only right that appropriate time has been taken to examine and fully appraise these,” the agency said.

