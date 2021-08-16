Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
Sport / Football

Loch Ness eye North Caledonian League progress after summer amateur title glory

By Paul Chalk
August 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
The scene was set at Contin before Loch Ness posted a 3-1 midweek win to secure the Inverness Amateur Premier League title.
Loch Ness are entering their second season in the North Caledonian League on the back of a summer title success.

One of the newcomers to the set-up last year, the club were competing in League Two as the divisions were split in reaction to the pandemic.

Now they are part of the reformed 12-side division and they are fresh from winning the Inverness Amateur Premier Division.

Loch Ness FC celebrated their title win on social media.

They will be stepping from that glittering success into the more competitive nature of the NCL, with their first fixture a week on Wednesday away to Nairn County reserves.

Unbeaten season for Loch Ness

Manager Shane Carling feels competing in the top amateur league in Inverness throughout ‘down-time’ has been worthwhile, yet challenging at the same time.

He said: “We won the Amateur Premier League last Wednesday (with a 3-1 win over Contin). We’ve been an amateur club for over 20 years, so we just kept a lot of our boys together.

“Everyone’s been playing twice a week. We have a couple of training sessions this coming week ahead of our first game.

“It’s just been difficult to fit in any sort of pre-season when everyone is still playing amateur football. It can be a bit much, but we are looking forward to the new (North Caledonian League) season.

“The amateur season has been great for us. We’re almost finished and we’re still undefeated. We’ve drawn one and won the rest, so that’s been great.

“We know it’s a different level from the North Caley but we’ve kept the boys ticking over. It’s 10 games and like a wee mini-season for us. It has been good.”

Carling relishing fresh challenge

The boss said that perhaps only three of his amateur title-winners will make up the squad for the new NCL campaign.

In their first season, Loch Ness earned 15 points in Division Two.

While Carling believes it could and should have been a more fruitful outcome, he’s relishing the chance to see how his players rise to the test of facing the best sides such as champions Golspie and runners-up Invergordon.

He added: “To be honest, I felt our first season was a bit disappointing, given the squad that we had.

“We should have done better and had a few poor results, mainly too many draws.

“However, at the end of the day, it was our first year at this level and it was a learning curve for us.

“We’re looking forward to being part of just one league now, playing against the big guns. We’ll get our heads down and let’s see what we can do.”

