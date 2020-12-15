Aberdeen shareholders treated to an AGM with a difference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The 117th annual meeting of Aberdeen FC shareholders was one unlike any other.

For starters, the Richard Donald Suite at Pittodrie lay empty as shareholders gathered virtually for Dave Cormack’s first official meeting as chairman of the Dons.

If 2019 was a night to pay tribute to outgoing chairman Stewart Milne, then 2020 was a gathering of the mutual appreciation society with shareholders grateful for the support of Cormack and his investors on the board.

They in turn expressed their appreciation for the support of the fans in helping the club face a year none of us could have predicted was to come 12 months ago.

Cormack said: “I’m sure we’re all ready to move on from 2020, a most unusual and worrying year with the pandemic.

“They say that fortune favours the brave and in adversity I’ve witnessed so many associated with the club and Trust dust themselves off, step up, and make sure we focus on the things that matter to get the club and our community programs through these challenging times.

“We’ve implemented a clear strategy as a club both on and off the field. The devastating effect of the pandemic has hit Aberdeen around £7 million in cash so far.

“The board has brought in £20 million in cash in the last three-and-a-half years, unparalleled in the history of the club and any other SPFL club outside Celtic and Rangers.

“The strength of our club is such that we are still debt free thanks to everyone, and I mean everyone, doing their bit.”

Cormack has not tried to sugar-coat the financial implications facing Scottish football and has been leading the charge to put pressure on the Scottish Government on behalf of the game.

Having announced an operating loss of £2.92 million for the year ended June 30, Cormack has painted a bleak picture for 2021 with turnover expected to drop from £14.335 million to £10 million.

As a result he projects an operating loss of £5 million next year with the wages to turnover ratio increasing from 68% to 90%.

It is those worrying numbers which have led to Cormack comparing the financial implications facing the game as that of a tsunami and the chairman

Cormack has warned clubs will be forced to restructure if there is pathway showing how fans can return to matches on a regular basis.

He regards the current limit of 300 as unacceptable and the subject was top of his agenda in the online gathering.

He said: “Why is getting fans back in limited but progressive numbers at level 2 important? Many of our fans live for football and are consequently suffering through this pandemic.

“More than 90% of our fans surveyed want to return to a Pittodrie and 80% of these fans would travel to games by car.

“When compared to other indoor events allowed in level 2 it leaves us scratching our heads. Especially when we have the backing of a top epidemiologist, our local council and environmental health.

“We’re committed to standing up for our fans and will continue to push for their return to football at level 2 to provide a bit of relief, joy, and hope.”

In comparison to the question and answer session, where manager Derek McInnes took centre stage with his thoughts on Ronny Hernandez and his seemingly imminent departure next month, the resolutions up for voting were routine.

Shareholders supported the moves to receive and consider the financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2020 as well as the re-election of Milne and commercial director Rob Wicks as board directors while the appointment of financial director Kevin MacIver to the board was also carried.

Thanks to the wonders of technology the results of the resolution were available immediately with the financial statement, reappointment of Wicks and confirmation of MacIver as a director all passed unanimously. Milne’s re-election was carried with 96% in favour.

The 2019 meeting ended with Cormack looking to the future with optimism. The 2020 edition came to a close with the chairman appealing for help to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

The phrase what a difference a year makes has never rung more true.