Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Colts produce stunning 10-man second half display to defeat Brora Rangers 1-0 in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Andy Skinner
August 10, 2021, 9:42 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 9:55 pm
Ryan Duncan in action for Aberdeen Colts against Brora.
Aberdeen Colts produced a superb second half display to triumph 1-0 against Highland League champions Brora Rangers despite being reduced to 10 men.

The sides were level in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round tie when Finn Yeats was sent off on 65 minutes, however forward Michael Ruth netted the winner for Barry Robson’s men just five minutes later.

The scoreline could have been more comfortable for the Dons were it not for Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin’s penalty save from Kevin Hanratty, with the Reds advancing to face Arbroath at home in the next round.

Brora began life after Steven Mackay following his resignation in the wake of Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Fraserburgh. Craig Campbell took charge, with the interim boss able to list new loan signings Aly Riddle and Harry Hennem on the bench following their arrival from Caley Thistle.

The young Dons side included Tyler Mykyta and Hanratty who are loan at Brora’s Highland League rivals Formartine United, while Ryan Duncan, Michael Ruth and Kieran Ngwenya were among those with first team experience.

Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen colts.

Both sides showed some neat play in the early stages, with Gregor MacDonald the first to threaten for Brora on 13 minutes with a low drive from the edge of the box which was comfortably gathered by Tom Ritchie.

MacDonald continued to look dangerous, with a more menacing effort from the left angle of the penalty box forcing a parried save by the outstretched Ritchie five minutes later.

The Dons were holding their own within the match however, with Hanratty working his way into a shooting position on 28 minutes but off balance in executing his strike which went well wide.

Gregor MacDonald lines up a strike for Brora Rangers.

Brora spurned the best chance of the first half on 31 minutes however when an exquisite threaded through ball by Ali Sutherland released Andy Macrae, who showed neat footwork to go through on goal but screwed his effort over from 14 yards.

There was no separating the sides at the interval but Brora began the second half brightly, with Dons defender Kieran Ngwenya making a crucial block to thwart Martin Maclean’s close-range effort.

Aberdeen called Joe Malin into action for the first time on 51 minutes in a swift counter-attack, with Ruth slipping in Duncan who teed up Jack MacIver, but his shot was matched by a beaten save by the Cattachs skipper.

The Dons were beginning to cause big problems for the Brora defence, with Ruth’s cutback arriving slightly behind the run of Hanratty who scooped his effort narrowly over.

The Dons had competed impressively but they were handed an uphill task on 65 minutes when right back Yeats was shown a straight red card by referee Dan McFarlane after catching Macrae in the air with a high foot.

Ali Sutherland in action for Brora.

Campbell subsequently replaced MacDonald with debutant Riddle as Brora looked to make the extra man count, however it was the 10-man Dons who grabbed the lead on 70 minutes. Jack Milne’s throw-in found Duncan who in turn picked out Ruth and he showed superb striking instincts to spin past his marker before rifling past Malin.

Ruth was inches from doubling his tally moments later when he cut in from the left before thumping an effort off the crossbar.

The Dons were given the perfect chance to double the lead on 75 minutes when Hanratty was brought down by Gamble, however Malin got down to deny the midfielder’s effort.

Brora pushed for a leveller, with Macrae spurning a glorious chance with two minutes remaining when he sidefooted wide after being set up by Mark Nicolson’s header.

Macrae suffered further anguish in stoppage time when he volleyed home from Gamble’s delivery, only to be denied by an offside flag.

