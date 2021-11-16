‘Brilliant’ Ross McCrorie tipped to force his way into the Scotland squad by boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie could force his way into the Scotland squad, insists boss Stephen Glass.

Scotland secured a seeded spot for the World Cup play-offs next March with a superb 2-0 defeat of group winners Denmark.

Glass insists McCrorie has been ‘unbelievable’ this season and if he continues that form can move on to the radar of national boss Steve Clarke.

Former Scotland Under-21s captain McCrorie has been utilised at centre-back this season under Glass.

Although the Dons have registered just two clean sheets in 20 games, Glass hailed McCrorie’s contribution as ‘brilliant’.

Glass switched McCrorie from midfield to the backline and insists the 23-year-old has all the attributes to shine in that defensive role.

He said: “Ross has been unbelievable all season.

“He has been a top performer at centre-half.

“Ross is another one who could potentially force his way into the international fold.

“At first we were getting asked about him playing centre-half.

“There have been a few issues within a few games that were minor that ended up getting punished.

“However, I think anyone who has been to watch our games and seen Ross continually will see what he has given our team.

“He has been brilliant.”

All the attributes to play centre-back

Although uncapped at senior level by Scotland, defender McCrorie has previously been selected by national boss Steve Clarke.

McCrorie was named in Clarke’s squad for the Nations League games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic last October.

That international call-up came when McCrorie was utilised in a midfield role at Pittodrie.

Under Glass this campaign, McCrorie has operated at left-sided and right-sided centre-back in a back three and four.

McCrorie had previously played in that centre-back role at former club Rangers.

He made his debut for the Ibrox club at centre-back in a 2-0 loss to Celtic in September 2019 when coming in for injured Euro 2016-winner Bruno Alves.

Such was the high level of his performance in the heart of defence, then-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha enthused “Ross McCrorie is going to be one of the best centre-halves in history, not just for this club, but for this country.”

Glass said: “Ross has played at centre-back in the past and has all the attributes to play there.

“Sometimes he is asked to do things, if he was playing full-back, that is not hugely natural to him.

“Midfield I think sometimes there are things that are not hugely natural.

“He sees the game easier from the back.

“He steps in at the right time, breaks forward at the right time, is quick, aggressive and has a pure will to win.”

Glass’ faith in defender McCrorie

Aberdeen boss Glass has fielded a back three of McCrorie, captain Scott Brown and Scotland international David Bates recently due to a defensive injury crisis.

Scotland international centre-backs Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin are both long time injury absentees.

Devlin has yet to feature this season due to an ankle injury and Considine is ruled out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery in August.

🔴 Our Man of the Match as picked by Steve Cowan in our Matchday Live coverage is Ross McCrorie. 👏🏼 What a performance @RossMcCrorie4 👏🏼#StandFree pic.twitter.com/xPaLojHIeu — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 30, 2020

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher has missed the last three games having limped off with a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs.

Scotland U21 international Calvin Ramsay suffered a thigh muscle injury against Hibs and missed the games against Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie has been absent from the last four games with an ankle injury suffered in training ahead of the Hibs match.

Defensive injury crisis at Aberdeen

Glass recently said he was “hopeful, but not confident” any of the injured trio in Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher could be fit to face Dundee United away on Saturday.

Glass said: “When you describe a centre-half, Ross has everything you would want in it.

“I had no hesitation in putting him in there and he has shown he can handle it.

“You have a player that has consistently played a number of different positions – at Rangers and here.

“There was never an issue putting him there.”