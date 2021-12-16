Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass explains why he refused to blame players during 10-game winless slump

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Stephen Glass insists he refused to play the blame game during tough times this season.

Despite suffering a 10-game slump without victory, Glass never pointed the finger at his players.

It was the club’s worst run of form since 2010, yet Glass never blamed his team.

That faith in the squad he built in the summer helped turned the tide.

In-form Aberdeen are on a three-game winning streak and back in the top six.

Glass accepts the easy option for manager’s under pressure is to blame players.

That was never considered by the Pittodrie gaffer, who says the slump was ‘through no fault of the players’.

Now the Dons are just six points behind third-placed Hearts.

He said: “I’ve been in dressing rooms where managers want to start blaming players and things like that.

“But there was never any doubt in the players, not for a second.

“It can be easy to start blaming the players, but it was through no fault of the players.

“There were individual mistakes, which they accepted when it was them.

“But they’ve stopped those, so it’s been brilliant.

“They’re a great group.

“I think the players have reacted to the coaching staff showing that belief in them as well.”

‘Spirit is the best I’ve ever seen’ says Glass as he talks up ‘quality’

Aberdeen netted a late goal to edge past St Johnstone 1-0 to extend a winning run to three games.

They had previously seen off St Mirren 4-1 and Livingston 2-0 at Pittodrie.

He said: “The spirit is the best I’ve ever seen at any club, whether I’ve played or just been involved in.

“Things like that make you believe it’s going to change.

“There’s always a risk that it doesn’t, because you can still make individual mistakes and other teams can be better than you.”

Glass’ belief in his squad never faltered in the darkest days of the club’s worst run in form in more than a decade.

During that 10-game slump, the Reds crashed to five successive Premiership losses.

That horrendous run culminated in a 2-1 loss at then bottom club Dundee on October 16.

Even amid that losing run, Glass believed the Reds deserved reward for their play.

So much so he reckons Aberdeen would be sitting in third spot if they got the points he believes their play merited.

He said: “Everybody was taking points off us, that was the problem.

“Even in a couple of those games, in that five-game run where we got beat, there was a lot more points that we should have taken.

“If we took six points out of that 15, then we’d be sitting third in the table.

“It shows the quality in the group and that we believe that.

“I don’t think we’re being naïve ever saying that.

“I think the quality was there throughout.

“We get the opportunity to push ourselves up to where we should be and you get that opportunity in this league.”

Glass looking up in table… not down

Following the damaging defeat to Dundee at Dens Park in October, the Dons were ninth in the table.

Glass’s side were just two points off the relegation play-off zone.

After that defeat, Glass admitted Aberdeen were ‘in a hole’ and managers ‘don’t last long if they don’t win games‘.

Chairman Dave Cormack publicly backed Glass amid mounting criticism.

Now they are only one point off fourth spot – and all Glass’ focus is on moving further up the standings.

He said: “I don’t want to say you’re never worried, but when you’re winning games, you’re definitely focused on what’s above rather than being concerned about what’s below.

“That’s been the continuous belief, that we could go on a run.

“That we could start pulling the teams that had found themselves above us closer.

“And once you get them within striking distance, and you play them, then that’s the time to really take advantage.

“I’m just delighted for the players, because they’ve shown a lot of perseverance.

“They’ve been working ever so hard and they’ve believed.

“The fans against St Johnstone – you can see that they believed in what the players are giving them.”

Ramsay could return to face Hibs

Aberdeen are next in action when facing Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday (7.45pm).

The game was rescheduled for next week as Hibs are set to face Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis has eased in recent weeks with Jack MacKenzie (ankle) and Declan Gallagher (hamstring) both returning.

Scotland international Gallagher returned in the defeat of St Mirren and has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

MacKenzie, who this week signed a contract extension, was back in the squad for the win at St Johnstone at the weekend, but was an unused substitute.

Scotland U21 international right-back Calvin Ramsay has missed the last eight matches with a thigh injury.

Glass confirmed Ramsay remains doubtful for the trip to Easter Road.

He said: “Jack will be a bit closer and Declan should be back to what he should be.

“Calvin will be close, but I’m not certain yet.

“Niall (McGinn) missed out against St Johnstone because he had a little muscle problem.

“We decided to protect him.”