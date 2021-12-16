Captain Scott Brown warns Aberdeen are gunning for Rangers and Celtic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Captain Scott Brown has warned Aberdeen aim to push Rangers and Celtic.

Summer signing Brown accepts the Dons’ season has been inconsistent so far.

However, the midfielder says the Reds’ aim to gun for the Glasgow giants.

The 36-year-old is confident Aberdeen have the players to pull it off.

Celtic legend Brown rejected the offer of a new deal at Parkhead to move to Aberdeen this summer.

Now he aims to push his former club and Premiership champions Rangers hard.

Brown said: “We want this club to be pushing Rangers and Celtic, that’s for sure.

“We think we have the players that can do that.

“We went to Ibrox and got a result (2-2).

“It is just making sure we have got the consistency.

“At Celtic Park (2-1 loss), we were a little bit unlucky with the goal and created a couple of chances.

“We have played not too bad, especially in the bigger games.

“It’s just having that consistency throughout the whole squad and being able to grind out results.”

Brown joined Glass at Aberdeen to win

During a 14-year spell at Celtic, midfielder Brown won 10 league titles, six Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

The former Scotland international skipper hates losing and insists that winning mentality exists within Aberdeen.

Earlier this season, Aberdeen suffered a 10-game run without victory.

In a resurgence of form, the Reds have won the last three Premiership games to jump up into the top six.

Brown revealed Aberdeen players hate losing so much they were ‘shouting and screaming’ at each other after defeats.

He said: “It’s hard losing. Whether I was at Celtic, Hibs or Aberdeen – losing is horrible.

“It’s not a thing I like to do and I’ll never get used to it.

“I came to Aberdeen and want to win every single game.

“It’s not happened, but we try to get better in every single game.

“We learn from our lessons and push on as team collectively.

“They (Aberdeen players) don’t like losing.

🎯 Yesterday's winner in front of the Red Army courtesy of Teddy Jenks.#StandFree | @tedjenks_ pic.twitter.com/37RFgOWBI4 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 12, 2021

“We are in the changing room all shouting and screaming at each other – it’s all part and parcel when you lose.

“Football is never going to be plain sailing. When I was at Celtic and Hibs, it was never plain sailing.

“Every single player gives 110% in this team.

“We felt terrible losing five games in a row. We don’t want that.

“We came together, worked hard and turned things around.”

The need to keep grinding out wins

In beating St Johnstone 1-0 away at the weekend, Aberdeen secured three successive Premiership wins for the first time since September last year.

For Brown, the ability to grind out a result under any circumstance is fundamental to extending the recent winning momentum.

Aberdeen face Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday (7.45pm)

He said: “We have been up in games, but not been able to hold on.

“It’s about learning how to hold on. Sometimes a 1-0 win is just as good as a 3, 4 or 5-0 win.

“You hold out and know you have that resilience at the back to keep a clean sheet.

Fantastic 3 points at a hard ground to go to. Well done boys ❤️ https://t.co/6GTetjvv8q — Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) December 11, 2021

“Keeping a clean sheet gives everyone confidence.

“We should be making Pittodrie a hard place for teams to come.

“That’s what we are trying.”

Quickly embraced by the Red Army

Brown’s relentless will to win, and ability to deliver on that, made him the player opposing fans love to hate for almost two decades.

However Aberdeen supporters quickly embraced their new team captain when it became immediately clear his drive and passion didn’t wilt in a red shirt.

He said: “The fans have been fantastic with myself.

“After the game, chanting my name.

“I didn’t think they would take to me so well, but they have been fantastic with me, even about the city centre as well.”

Brown’s goal and celebration at Ibrox

Signed on a two-year contract, Brown has been an integral part of manager Stephen Glass’ starting-line up and back-room staff.

Influential in midfield, he also slotted into defence in a back-three to give cover during an injury crisis.

Brown has netted twice for the Dons this season.

He admits he knew nothing about his first Aberdeen goal when the ball deflected off his heel and into the net in a 3-2 loss at St Mirren.

His second goal he ‘knew plenty about’.

The former Celtic skipper netted a diving header from a corner to put Aberdeen 2-0 up at league leaders Rangers after just 16 minutes.

Brown said: “One I knew nothing about. The other I knew plenty about.

“We have worked on set plays and work extremely hard on how to block people to get into different positions.

“I think they all expected me to block, but sometimes you have to go.

“It was a great delivery straight on to my head.

“To be fair, there’s no better place scoring a goal for myself.

“The celebration was spur of the moment – a little bit sore on the knees though.”