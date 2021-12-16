Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Captain Scott Brown warns Aberdeen are gunning for Rangers and Celtic

By Sean Wallace
December 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Scott Brown at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Captain Scott Brown has warned Aberdeen aim to push Rangers and Celtic.

Summer signing Brown accepts the Dons’ season has been inconsistent so far.

However, the midfielder says the Reds’ aim to gun for the Glasgow giants.

The 36-year-old is confident Aberdeen have the players to pull it off.

Celtic legend Brown rejected the offer of a new deal at Parkhead to move to Aberdeen this summer.

Now he aims to push his former club and Premiership champions Rangers hard.

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown at full-time following Aberdeen’s draw against Rangers.

Brown said: “We want this club to be pushing Rangers and Celtic, that’s for sure.

“We think we have the players that can do that.

“We went to Ibrox and got a result (2-2).

“It is just making sure we have got the consistency.

“At Celtic Park (2-1 loss), we were a little bit unlucky with the goal and created a couple of chances.

“We have played not too bad, especially in the bigger games.

“It’s just having that consistency throughout the whole squad and being able to grind out results.”

Brown joined Glass at Aberdeen to win

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (left) with Scott Brown at full-time against St Johnstone.

During a 14-year spell at Celtic, midfielder Brown won 10 league titles, six Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

The former Scotland international skipper hates losing and insists that winning mentality exists within Aberdeen.

Earlier this season, Aberdeen suffered a 10-game run without victory.

In a resurgence of form, the Reds have won the last three Premiership games to jump up into the top six.

Brown revealed Aberdeen players hate losing so much they were ‘shouting and screaming’ at each other after defeats.

He said: “It’s hard losing. Whether I was at Celtic, Hibs or Aberdeen – losing is horrible.

“It’s not a thing I like to do and I’ll never get used to it.

“I came to Aberdeen and want to win every single game.

“It’s not happened, but we try to get better in every single game.

“We learn from our lessons and push on as team collectively.

“They (Aberdeen players) don’t like losing.

“We are in the changing room all shouting and screaming at each other – it’s all part and parcel when you lose.

“Football is never going to be plain sailing. When I was at Celtic and Hibs, it was never plain sailing.

“Every single player gives 110% in this team.

“We felt terrible losing five games in a row. We don’t want that.

“We came together, worked hard and turned things around.”

The need to keep grinding out wins

In beating St Johnstone 1-0 away at the weekend, Aberdeen secured three successive Premiership wins for the first time since September last year.

For Brown, the ability to grind out a result under any circumstance is fundamental to extending the recent winning momentum.

Aberdeen face Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday (7.45pm)

He said: “We have been up in games, but not been able to hold on.

“It’s about learning how to hold on. Sometimes a 1-0 win is just as good as a 3, 4 or 5-0 win.

“You hold out and know you have that resilience at the back to keep a clean sheet.

“Keeping a clean sheet gives everyone confidence.

“We should be making Pittodrie a hard place for teams to come.

“That’s what we are trying.”

Quickly embraced by the Red Army

Brown’s relentless will to win, and ability to deliver on that, made him the player opposing fans love to hate for almost two decades.

However Aberdeen supporters quickly embraced their new team captain when it became immediately clear his drive and passion didn’t wilt in a red shirt.

He said: “The fans have been fantastic with myself.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown give his armband to fans at full-time.

“After the game, chanting my name.

“I didn’t think they would take to me so well, but they have been fantastic with me, even about the city centre as well.”

Brown’s goal and celebration at Ibrox

Signed on a two-year contract, Brown has been an integral part of manager Stephen Glass’ starting-line up and back-room staff.

Influential in midfield, he also slotted into defence in a back-three to give cover during an injury crisis.

Brown has netted twice for the Dons this season.

He admits he knew nothing about his first Aberdeen goal when the ball deflected off his heel and into the net in a 3-2 loss at St Mirren.

His second goal he ‘knew plenty about’.

The former Celtic skipper netted a diving header from a corner to put Aberdeen 2-0 up at league leaders Rangers after just 16 minutes.

Brown said: “One I knew nothing about. The other I knew plenty about.

“We have worked on set plays and work extremely hard on how to block people to get into different positions.

“I think they all expected me to block, but sometimes you have to go.

“It was a great delivery straight on to my head.

“To be fair, there’s no better place scoring a goal for myself.

“The celebration was spur of the moment  – a little bit sore on the knees though.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]