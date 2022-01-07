Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirms ‘lots of clubs’ have made contact about Calvin Ramsay but no bids yet

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boss Stephen Glass confirmed a ‘lot of clubs’ have contacted Aberdeen to enquire about Calvin Ramsay.

However he insists there have been no bids for the wanted teen… yet.

Aberdeen are, however, braced for bids for Ramsay during the transfer window.

Glass also insisted there has been no price put on the 18-year-old by Aberdeen despite reports valuing him at £4m.

Another young Scottish right back Nathan Patterson, 20, this week completed a transfer from Rangers to Everton that will be worth up to £16m with add-ons.

Watford were the first team to enquire about Ramsay and others have quickly followed.

Teams across Europe are now weighing up potential offers to land one of the hottest talents in Scottish football.

Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Watford are all interested in landing Ramsay.

Euro top flight clubs Bologna (Italy) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) have also entered the race for the teen.

Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Ramsay is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Glass said: “There has been a lot of clubs in touch.

“The one thing that has not happened is there has not been a price put on anybody’s head because no one has put bids in yet.

“That’s where we are at.

“I think that’s when things come to a head because clubs have to make an offer or not.

“It’s a misconception that you tell people the price and you can buy him or not – for any player.

“It’s not something that there’s a price out there for Calvin at all.

“That’s a misrepresentation that’s out there.”

Clubs across Europe target Ramsay

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the club do not have to sell players, including Ramsay, during the January window.

That is despite the club posting operating losses of £5.19m during the 2020/21 financial year.

FA Cup holders Leicester City sent a top scout to watch Ramsay in action during the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Watford have also had Ramsay watched.

Glass this week confirmed if there are any moves for Ramsay, or other players, he wants it early in the window.

He said: “Gunner (Director of Football Steven Gunn) deals with all this.

“The way it works at the club if anyone comes to me they get passed straight to Gunner – the Director of Football.

“He has had numerous clubs in touch.”

Hedges’ Dons future up in the air

Aberdeen expect the initial interest in Ramsay to ramp up to concrete bids during the transfer window.

Whether that amounts to a bidding war for the teen remains to be seen.

Aberdeen are also braced for a move for attacker Ryan Hedges this month.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to any interested clubs.

Welsh international Hedges was offered a bumper new deal by Aberdeen but has yet to sign it.

Glass has already admitted he expects the attacker to exit Pittodrie.

Blackburn Rovers had a bid for Hedges of under £400,000 rejected last summer.

Championship side Blackburn are set to come in with a fresh move for Hedges this month.

Aberdeen also rejected a bid of around £2m from Watford for Lewis Ferguson in May.

Following the rebuttal of the Watford bid, Ferguson slapped in a transfer request.

That request was immediately rejected by Aberdeen.

Since that Watford bid was knocked back, Ferguson has broken into the Scotland national team.

The 22-year-old earned two caps in the World Cup group qualifying campaign.

Contracted until summer 2024, Ferguson has netted eight goals this season.

He netted the winner in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

Aberdeen ready for January bids

Glass expects bids for players this month.

He said: “I would expect some of our players to be the subject of bids, definitely.

“Whether those meet what the chairman and the board think is right for the players to leave the club remains to be seen.

“I think that’s the important thing.”

‘I want Calvin to play for us as long as he can’

Wanted teen Ramsay has pitched in with eight assists in all competitions this season.

That is despite being ruled out for two months with a thigh muscle injury.

The Boxing Day defeat of Dundee was the teen’s first start since a 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23 where he suffered the injury.

Ramsay is fundamental to Glass’ first team.

Asked should Ramsay exit if the Dons would push to potentially get him back on loan, he said: “It’s not about insisting, it’s about the two clubs coming together.

“I want Calvin to play for us as long as he can.

“If that’s what it becomes then it would be a buying club seeing if that is right for them.

“Calvin loves playing here so I don’t think that is ever going to be an issue.

“That’s the only thing I can really control is that while he is our player we make the environment right for him to continue to grow.

“That’s really the focus.”